Lack of planning evident at every level of Bangladesh’s education system

Its name is Harvard International College. In reality, it has no functioning academic activities. Finding the college proved difficult. On 8 October, following the address on Shaheed Hariz Road in Jagannathpur, under Dhaka’s Bhatara police station, several local residents were asked about the institution, but none could initially point the way. Eventually, a shopkeeper gestured towards a building. The gate of the dilapidated building bore the name “Rainbow Model High School” on a wall beside it.

There was no one on the ground floor. On the second floor, a man introduced himself as Anwar Hossain, the college’s vice-principal. He said Harvard International College operated there. However, there were no signs of any college activities inside. The place looked more like an ordinary kindergarten or coaching centre.

Asked how many students had enrolled in Class XI this year, the vice-principal said he did not know and that the principal would have the information. The principal could not be found there either.

The education board later confirmed that not a single student had applied for admission to the college’s Class XI programme, even after students were given two rounds of applications this year.

Although students can apply to colleges through a centralised online admission system, not a single applicant included this college on their preference list. Yet, the college remains operational on paper, with 150 seats and teachers on its payroll.

Harvard International College is an example of the widespread mismanagement in the country’s education system. Such a lack of planning is not confined to the college level. From primary to higher education, institutions and seats are being expanded without properly aligning them with student demand, teacher availability, infrastructure and employment opportunities. This has been going on for years.

Some institutions have teachers but no students, while others have students but no teachers. Some universities operate without permanent campuses, while some technical institutions continue to exist despite having no students for years.