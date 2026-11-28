National University began its journey 34 years ago with 455 colleges that were previously affiliated with three public universities. It is now the country's largest institution in higher education in terms of student numbers. However, it lags behind in ensuring the quality of education and creating employment opportunities. A shortage of teachers and classrooms, irregular classes and low student attendance have made it difficult for National University to ensure quality higher education.

The university has 2,318 affiliated colleges and educational institutions across the country, with around 4 million students, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of all higher education students in Bangladesh.

Relevant teachers and educationists say that although the number of colleges and students has increased, the quality of education has not kept pace.

According to them, shortcomings in academic activities are evident in the colleges. Due to the unplanned expansion of higher education, a large number of graduates from the university are unable to find jobs. Nearly 28 per cent of its graduates remain unemployed.

The university authorities do not deny these problems. They say they are now prioritising employment-oriented education in response to these challenges. Several measures have been taken, including curriculum reform, making information and communication technology (ICT) compulsory, and introducing third-language learning.

The current university administration has announced a 'Roadmap 2030', outlining further changes to be introduced by 2030, and has taken steps to implement it.