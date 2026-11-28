Higher Education
National University has 4m students but struggles with education quality
National University began its journey 34 years ago with 455 colleges that were previously affiliated with three public universities. It is now the country's largest institution in higher education in terms of student numbers. However, it lags behind in ensuring the quality of education and creating employment opportunities. A shortage of teachers and classrooms, irregular classes and low student attendance have made it difficult for National University to ensure quality higher education.
The university has 2,318 affiliated colleges and educational institutions across the country, with around 4 million students, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of all higher education students in Bangladesh.
Relevant teachers and educationists say that although the number of colleges and students has increased, the quality of education has not kept pace.
According to them, shortcomings in academic activities are evident in the colleges. Due to the unplanned expansion of higher education, a large number of graduates from the university are unable to find jobs. Nearly 28 per cent of its graduates remain unemployed.
The university authorities do not deny these problems. They say they are now prioritising employment-oriented education in response to these challenges. Several measures have been taken, including curriculum reform, making information and communication technology (ICT) compulsory, and introducing third-language learning.
The current university administration has announced a 'Roadmap 2030', outlining further changes to be introduced by 2030, and has taken steps to implement it.
To make higher education at National University modern, relevant and employment-oriented, a principals' conference involving principals of affiliated colleges from across the country will be held today, Saturday, at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The 'Roadmap 2030' will be announced at the conference. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is expected to attend as the chief guest.
At one time, colleges across the country were administered by older public universities, particularly the University of Dhaka, Rajshahi University and Chittagong University. This placed pressure on those universities. Consequently, National University was established in 1992, bringing higher education at these colleges under its jurisdiction.
The NU now awards degrees at the pass, honours and postgraduate levels. It also offers professional courses. Although it is a university, its operations are largely similar to those of an education board. Its principal responsibility is conducting examinations. However, several reports by the University Grants Commission (UGC), along with various studies, have found that the institution has failed to meet expectations.
Number of colleges and students has increased
According to National University sources, the total number of colleges under its jurisdiction was 1,074 during its first decade (1992–2002). In the following decade (2003–2012), the number rose to 1,698. It increased to 2,265 in the third decade (2013–2023).
Over the next three years (2024–2026), the number reached 2,297. Of these, 601 are government colleges and 1,696 are private colleges. There are also several other affiliated institutions. Altogether, around 4 million students are studying at 2,318 affiliated educational institutions. The university has 12 regional offices.
Meanwhile, the total number of students at the University of Dhaka and other public and private universities in the country is around 650,000. Bangladesh currently has 61 public universities and 117 approved private universities.
At one time, seven major government colleges in Dhaka were also affiliated with National University. These were Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls' College, Mirpur Government Bangla College and Government Titumir College.
In February 2017, these seven major government colleges in the capital were brought under the University of Dhaka. Later, following student protests, a new university named 'Dhaka Central University' was established for these seven colleges. In practice, it too operates much like National University.
Shortage of teachers, low class attendance
Colleges across the country, particularly government colleges, are facing a shortage of teachers. For example, at Gaibandha Government College, there is only one teacher for every 222 students on average. The shortage is more acute at the honours level. As a result, teachers are taking turns conducting classes, disrupting academic activities. The college has 14,652 students and only 66 teachers.
Most colleges face teacher shortages to varying degrees. At large National University-affiliated colleges, 200 to 300 or even more students are admitted to each honours class. However, no college has enough classrooms to accommodate so many students at once.
Ahead of Saturday's conference, principals have also raised the issue of teacher shortages. Responding to a question from Prothom Alo at a press conference held last Thursday, National University Vice-Chancellor Professor ASM Amanullah said principals had primarily highlighted the shortage of teachers. They had also raised concerns about inadequate support for laboratories and a shortage of laboratory assistants.
One major problem at National University-affiliated colleges is low student attendance. Low attendance in classes means students fall behind in their studies.
Vice-Chancellor ASM Amanullah has also acknowledged the problem. He said attendance was higher at colleges in Dhaka and older institutions, exceeding 75 per cent in some cases. However, at some colleges in remote areas, attendance was around 30 per cent.
Large numbers of graduates remain unemployed
The unemployment rate among educated young people is high across the country. A recent report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlighted the high unemployment rate among educated youth. According to the report, 36 out of every 100 educated young people in Bangladesh are unemployed.
A large proportion of young people graduating from National University remain outside the workforce. According to research by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), nearly 28 per cent of graduates from National University-affiliated colleges are unemployed. Most of those who find jobs work in low-paying positions. Overall, the unemployment rate in the country is 4.63 per cent.
According to relevant experts, one reason for unemployment is that although the number of university graduates has increased, employment opportunities have not expanded at the same pace. At the same time, the connection between university education and industry and workplaces remains weak. As a result, many students enter the job market without the skills required for employment, despite having degrees.
Large numbers of seats remain vacant in colleges
National University-affiliated colleges have more than 450,000 seats in honours courses. In addition, many colleges offer degree pass courses, with around another 450,000 seats. Professional courses have approximately 10,000 seats.
Around 650,000 students have passed this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations under 11 education boards. These students are likely to prioritise medical colleges and other public universities. As a result, most seats at National University are likely to remain vacant this year. Many seats have remained vacant in previous years as well.
The vice-chancellor said the issue of seats in colleges would be 'automatically rationalised' this year. Although this could create financial problems for the colleges, they too want to ensure quality education. The government would provide funding if necessary, he added.
NU's initiatives and challenges in implementation
National University authorities say they are now placing greater emphasis on employment-oriented education. Work is underway to reform the academic syllabus and transform the curriculum into a modern, skills-based system. As part of efforts to align the curriculum with current and future labour market demands, the university is working to improve the curricula of 159 subjects.
Of the university's 4,200 courses, 550 have already been revised. The target is to complete curriculum reform in all subjects by 2030, after which reassessment will begin. The curriculum will be restructured in accordance with the 'Bangladesh National Qualifications Framework' and 'Outcome-Based Education (OBE)'.
ICT was made compulsory for first-year honours students from the 2024–25 academic session. Applied ICT and English have been introduced in the second year. Emphasis has also been placed on specialised employment-oriented courses and communication-based English education in the third and fourth years.
Alongside Bangla and English, initiatives have been taken to expand opportunities to learn Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, Spanish and French. For this purpose, a 'Multi-Language Learning Institute' has been established at National University. Language clubs are also being introduced at affiliated colleges. So far, language clubs have been established at 27 colleges, with an initiative to establish 100 clubs by the end of this year.
However, despite the introduction of these courses and initiatives, there are not enough teachers to implement them. The shortage is particularly acute in ICT education.
National University authorities say they have trained 89 core trainers and 840 master trainers for ICT, as well as 90 core trainers for applied ICT. Training is underway to prepare 900 master trainers for applied ICT. They will gradually provide ICT training to 12,000 teachers across the country. So far, 3,500 teachers have completed the training.
Sources concerned said there was also an initiative to train teachers of physics and other subjects to teach ICT.
Earlier, National University had formulated an eight-year master plan (2023–2031). It set several targets, including restructuring undergraduate degree courses, prioritising science and technology education in higher education, introducing short- and long-term market-oriented courses, and introducing internships in line with labour market requirements.
Plans were also made to reform the examination and assessment systems. However, these initiatives were not implemented.
'The issue must be considered comprehensively'
IK Selim Ullah Khondaker, former principal of Dhaka College and former president of the BCS General Education Association, worked for many years at colleges affiliated with National University.
He told Prothom Alo that the capacity of National University to manage such a large number of educational institutions across the country needed to be examined.
According to him, instead of taking fragmented approaches to improving the quality of education at colleges, comprehensive reforms were necessary.
He said that, alongside recruiting the required number of teachers, steps should be taken to provide them with appropriate training. Necessary funds should also be allocated to enable college teachers to pursue PhD and MPhil degrees. Research should be conducted to determine why student attendance is low, followed by appropriate measures. The curriculum should also be regularly updated to keep pace with changing times.
Selim Ullah Khondker further said that more than five decades ago, the Qudrat-e-Khuda Education Commission had recommended establishing four independent universities in four divisions and bringing colleges under their jurisdiction. Although the recommendation was never implemented, he said that establishing eight independent universities in the eight divisions could now be considered, if necessary, to oversee college education.
In other words, he said, improving the quality of education at National University-affiliated colleges requires a comprehensive approach.