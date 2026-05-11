What changes are coming to the textbooks this time?

Earlier, after the 2024 student-public uprising, the interim government moved away from the then-existing new curriculum and began revising books based on the 2012 curriculum. At the same time, poems, essays, and prose pieces on the July mass uprising were added to Bangla and English textbooks for Classes V through X in 2025.

Later, content related to the July mass uprising was included as part of the history section in Bangladesh and Global Studies textbooks for Classes VI, VII, VIII, and IX-X in the current year’s textbooks. Content on the 1990 mass uprising was also included there.

Now, after one year, textbooks are again undergoing changes. Through a four-day workshop, 99 books for different secondary-level classes have already been revised. Work is now set to begin on revising 36 primary-level books. However, these revisions apply only to next year’s textbooks.

The government’s plan is to begin implementing an entirely new curriculum from 2028. Work on preparing the framework for this curriculum is expected to begin soon. However, it has not yet been finalised whether the new curriculum will be implemented across all classes at once from 2028 or introduced gradually.

NCTB chairman Md Mahbubul Haque Patwari (acting) told Prothom Alo that textbooks are revised every year to varying degrees. This time, since a new government has come to power, the revisions are being made in consideration of the promises in its election manifesto.

The work is being carried out through workshops involving around 320 teachers and experts from across the country, with support from the Institute of Education and Research, University of Dhaka. Secondary-level books have already been revised, and work on primary-level books will begin tomorrow, Tuesday.

Every year, the government distributes free textbooks from pre-primary through Class IX. The government plans to print around 300 million books next year for nearly 40 million students.

NCTB sources said they are working with a plan to print and distribute all next year’s textbooks to the field level by 15 November of this year. They hope this will make it possible for students to receive all books at the very beginning of the year.