Beyond the Clouds: AIUB’s state-of-the-art supercomputing hub sets new standards for AI research

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) has established a cutting-edge AI Research lab that marks a transformative moment in the country's higher education and technology landscape. The lab is equipped with NVIDIA DGX Spark machines which function as compact supercomputers and can deliver up to 1 Petaflop of AI performance.

These systems use fifth-generation Tensor Cores from the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and include 128GB of coherent unified memory to enable AI model inference with 200 billion parameters. This academic institution now provides access to advanced AI research capabilities which previously required extensive server networks, thereby enabling students and researchers in Bangladesh to conduct top-tier research.

The new infrastructure at AIUB is enabling a new approach to AI education. The lab provides students and teachers access to advanced tools which enable them to build their AI engineering skills through direct experience with intelligence system design.