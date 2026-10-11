How MBA and EMBA degrees are becoming popular for boosting professional skills

People are now leaning towards boosting their skills across local and global sectors. So the demand for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Executive MBA (EMBA) degrees from the business faculties and institutes of various universities is growing steadily.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution, the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and the rise of new business models have posed major challenges to traditional business operations. In today’s highly competitive job market, it is difficult to reach or maintain top-tier career positions relying solely on conventional experience or a standard undergraduate degree.

This is exactly why MBA and EMBA programs have gained immense popularity among professionals in Bangladesh. These programs offer them a golden opportunity to enhance their practical skills and prepare themselves to tackle complex, modern day business problems.