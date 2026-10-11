How MBA and EMBA degrees are becoming popular for boosting professional skills
People are now leaning towards boosting their skills across local and global sectors. So the demand for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Executive MBA (EMBA) degrees from the business faculties and institutes of various universities is growing steadily.
The Fourth Industrial Revolution, the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and the rise of new business models have posed major challenges to traditional business operations. In today’s highly competitive job market, it is difficult to reach or maintain top-tier career positions relying solely on conventional experience or a standard undergraduate degree.
This is exactly why MBA and EMBA programs have gained immense popularity among professionals in Bangladesh. These programs offer them a golden opportunity to enhance their practical skills and prepare themselves to tackle complex, modern day business problems.
Opportunities for all
As business practices become more modernized, competition in both domestic and global markets is constantly rising. Consequently, the demand for highly skilled and forward thinking managers in the country’s leading corporate firms is growing every day.
EMBA classes typically start in the evening, allowing students to smoothly balance their academic pursuits with their jobs. This degree is highly valued by corporate professionals.
For most corporate professionals, quitting a job just to pursue an MBA does not make practical sense. The EMBA program has created a remarkable opportunity for working individuals, enabling them to upgrade their academic qualifications while maintaining their careers, thereby paving the way for continuous professional growth.
There was a time when a general MBA program was the primary key to securing promotions in the corporate world, focusing largely on overall business management and fundamental business strategies. However, the corporate world has now become far more complex. General management knowledge alone is no longer enough to navigate complex corporate crises. There is a distinct need for deep, specialized expertise as well.
EMBA courses equip students with the strategic knowledge and versatile skills required to tackle multidimensional problems and thrive in today’s cutting edge, competitive and dynamic business environments, both locally and globally.
To establish oneself as a business leader and secure top tier roles in domestic or multinational companies, there is simply no alternative to an EMBA program.
Keeping pace with the times, EMBA programs now feature essential subjects like artificial intelligence, business analytics, agri-business management, fintech, machine learning, deep learning and quantitative business analysis, all taught by experienced faculties.
Aside classroom-based learning, these programs ensure that the students gain exceptional practical knowledge and skills through corporate exchange sessions, real time case studies, guest lectures, corporate visits, simulations, industry-led projects and seminars. These programmes also provide opportunities for participants to build professional networks with corporate employees from different sectors.
Classroom mirrors corporate meeting room
Classroom based learning helps students develop data driven decision making skills, which are increasingly important in modern corporate environments.
Alongside fundamental concepts in financial analysis, strategic marketing, supply chain management and human resource development, students learn how to analyse real-world data to identify and mitigate business risks.
By working on international case studies, students gain insights into economic risks in emerging markets and learn practical approaches to managing company resources amid uncertainty.
Group discussions and presentations also help develop strategic leadership and negotiation skills. Through classroom simulations, they get hands-on experience in managing multidisciplinary teams and executing strategic ‘pivots’ during crises to keep businesses profitable.
The programmes also help students understand business ethics and corporate governance while developing the ability to adapt to technological changes.
Professionals with MBA degrees can apply their knowledge to make effective and informed business decisions, contributing to organisational growth and improved performance. Greater efficiency can help businesses strengthen their positions in both domestic and international markets.
Participation in MBA and EMBA programmes can also strengthen professionals' analytical and critical thinking abilities, helping them make better informed business decisions. Many continue to pursue new knowledge and update their skills even after completing their degrees. This habit of continuous learning can help them respond more effectively to unfamiliar and complex business challenges.
Opportunities in Bangladesh
Globally renowned institutions such as Harvard, INSEAD and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) offer specialised EMBA programmes alongside their conventional degrees.
Universities in Bangladesh are also revising their curricula and introducing MBA and EMBA programmes to meet international industry demands.
Professionals can apply to these programmes by sitting for admission tests, which are generally held in two or three sessions a year. Weekend and hybrid learning models are also providing working professionals with greater flexibility in scheduling their studies.
Admission tests typically include multiple-choice and written questions covering English, mathematics, analytical reasoning, current affairs and general knowledge.
Applicants with an undergraduate degree from a recognised university in Bangladesh and an acceptable academic record may qualify for admission. Completing an EMBA programme generally takes at least two years.
However, admission schedules, examination formats, curricula and eligibility requirements vary from one university to another.