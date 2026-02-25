Junior scholarship exam: How to get results
The results of the Junior Scholarship Examination–2025 (Class VIII) will be published today, Wednesday (26 February 2026).
The results would be formally handed over to education minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon at 1:00 pm.
The results will subsequently be announced at a briefing in the conference room of the Ministry of Education, according to a press release issued on Tuesday (24 February 2026).
The 2025 Junior Scholarship Examination was held in the following subjects: Bangla (subject code: 101), English (107), Mathematics (109), Science (127), Bangladesh and Global Studies (150).
How to Check the Results
Students will be able to access their results in two ways:
Online method
Visit the website of the Directorate of Primary Education (dpe.gov.bd). Click on the ‘Scholarship Result’ option and enter the roll number and the year 2026 to view the result.
SMS method
From a mobile phone’s message option, type the board name, roll number and year, and send the message to 16222. The result will be sent in a return SMS.
This year, quotas have been allocated for both talent pool and general scholarships. The distribution has been made board-wise, with allocations also set at the upazila level for both categories, in accordance with the relevant policy guidelines.
The Junior Scholarship Examination began simultaneously across the country on 28 December 2025. The exam was held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Approximately 350,000 students sat the examination at 611 centres nationwide.
On the first day, the Bangla examination was held, followed by English on 29 December and Mathematics on 30 December.
However, following the death of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, the Science and Bangladesh and Global Studies examinations scheduled for 31 December were postponed.
The deferred examinations were later held on 5 January 2026.
Evaluation of answer scripts has since been completed, and the wait for the results ends today.