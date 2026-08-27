St. Joseph College Class-XI admission: Know details of 650 seats
Students wishing to move from the Science group to Business Studies or Humanities must sit for the Science group admission test. Students wishing to move from Business Studies to Humanities must sit for the Business Studies admission test.
St. Joseph College has published an admission notice for Class-XI for the 2026–27 academic year. With approval from the Dhaka Education Board, the institution will conduct admissions through its own admission process.
Students can apply online between 2 and 7 September. Interested students must apply through the designated link on the educational institution’s admission website or the institution’s website.
Eligibility for application
Students applying to the Science group in both the Bengali and English versions must have a minimum GPA of 5.00 in the SSC examination. Applicants to the Science group must have Higher Mathematics and Biology.
Applicants to the Business Studies group must have a minimum GPA of 3.50, while those applying to the Humanities group must have a minimum GPA of 3.00.
Total number of seats
The Science group has 400 seats in the Bengali version and 100 seats in the English version. The Business Studies group has 80 seats, while the Humanities group has 70 seats. Total 650 seats.
Application fee
Applicants must complete the online application form using the information provided on their SSC admit card and academic transcript.
The application fee is Tk 500, which is non-refundable. Applicants can pay the fee through bKash, Nagad, Rocket, Nexus, MTB, Visa Card or MasterCard.
The written examination will follow the SSC 2026 syllabus. For the Science group, the examination will cover Bengali, English, Physics, Chemistry, Higher Mathematics and Biology.
After completing the application form, applicants must download and preserve their admission test admit card. The authorities will cancel applications containing incorrect information, incomplete forms or multiple applications submitted by the same student.
How will students be selected?
The college will select students based on their marks in the written and oral examinations, along with their SSC examination results and GPA.
Admission test syllabus
The written examination will follow the SSC 2026 syllabus. For the Science group, the examination will cover Bengali, English, Physics, Chemistry, Higher Mathematics and Biology.
For the Business Studies group, the examination will cover Bengali, English, Mathematics, Accounting, Business Entrepreneurship, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).
For the Humanities group, the examination will cover Bengali, English, Mathematics, General Science, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and Bangladesh and Global Studies.
Students wishing to move from the Science group to Business Studies or Humanities must sit for the Science group admission test. Students wishing to move from Business Studies to Humanities must sit for the Business Studies admission test.
When will the exam take place?
The written and oral examinations will take place on 11 and 12 September. However, the college may change the examination dates if necessary. Each student will sit for the examination on the date and at the time specified on their admit card.
Students must arrive at the St. Joseph Higher Secondary School campus at least 30 minutes before the examination begins. The examination schedule and seating arrangement will be published at 12 noon on 10 September on the institution’s website, Facebook page and notice board.
Students must bring the original admit card issued by the college, the original SSC examination admit card, and an internet copy or marksheet of their academic transcript when attending the admission test.
After admission, students must wear the uniform prescribed by the college. Bringing or using mobile phones on campus is strictly prohibited. Students must regularly attend and participate in classes, practical classes and class tests.
The admission notice advises students who are unwilling to follow the institution’s rules not to apply. It also states that smokers do not need to apply.
Students are advised to regularly check the institution’s website for the latest admission-related information.
If applicants face any difficulty with the online application or downloading the admit card, they can contact [email protected].
For admission-related queries, applicants can also contact 01407958499 or 01339018397 between 9 am and 6 pm.
For the detailed class XI admission notice: View the admission notice.