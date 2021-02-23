60.5pc in favour of reopening schools: Survey

More than 60 per cent of respondents of an online survey said that the schools of the country should be reopened in a short time, reports UNB.

The Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh conducted the survey titled "Finally schools will reopen: How much we are prepared" between 17 and 22 February.

The total number of respondents is 1960 people- 576 (29.4 per cent) guardians, 370 teachers (18.9 per cent) and 1014 others (51.7 per cent).

The survey report was unveiled virtually on Tuesday. Convener of the organization and distinguished fellow at Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Debapriya Bhattacharya moderated the virtual event.

Among the guardians, 54.7 per cent have said that they don't feel safe to send their children to schools now, according to the online survey.