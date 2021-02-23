60.5pc in favour of reopening schools: Survey

More than 60 per cent of respondents of an online survey said that the schools of the country should be reopened in a short time, reports UNB.
The Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh conducted the survey titled "Finally schools will reopen: How much we are prepared" between 17 and 22 February.
The total number of respondents is 1960 people- 576 (29.4 per cent) guardians, 370 teachers (18.9 per cent) and 1014 others (51.7 per cent).
The survey report was unveiled virtually on Tuesday. Convener of the organization and distinguished fellow at Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Debapriya Bhattacharya moderated the virtual event.
Among the guardians, 54.7 per cent have said that they don't feel safe to send their children to schools now, according to the online survey.
Besides, 86.8 per cent of guardians said they are aware of the government's COVID-19 health guidelines and 50.7 per cent of them opined that their children won't be able to maintain the health guidelines at schools.
Among the teachers, 68 per cent said that their institutions have the capacity to ensure health guidelines.
Addressing the event, chairman of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Dhaka professor Nehal Ahmed said they won't reopen schools at a time due to the coronavirus situation.
"We will decide to reopen schools after getting permission from the national committee. Even we won't reopen schools at a time. Who will take responsibility if any student gets infected by the virus? So we have to remain alert and maintain all health related directives," he also said.
Nehal Ahmed added they will take suggestions from all concerned and scrutinise these before reopening of schools.
"The government issued a guideline on 4 February to take preparations and maintain safety for school reopening. However, most of the schools are prepared to reopen now," he added.
Shakhwat Hossain, head teacher of a government primary school in Narsingdi said guardians are pressuring them to reopen schools.
"As Qawmi Madrasa is open now, many students have got admitted there. We can't say that they will return to our schools again," Shakhwat Hossain added.