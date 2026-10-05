Govt working to make teaching 1st-choice profession for meritorious people: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said the government is working to make teaching a first-choice profession for meritorious people by reforming teacher recruitment and the education system.

"Teaching can never be a profession of last resort or merely another job. Rather, we are reshaping teacher recruitment and the education system to ensure that the most meritorious people choose teaching as their first choice of profession," he said.

The Prime Minister was addressing as the chief guest at a ceremony at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here marking World Teachers'' Day 2026 and honouring selected teachers from primary to higher education levels with the national ''Eminent Teacher Award''.

Tarique Rahman said, "We believe that the dignity of the state is linked to the honour and dignity of teachers in the state and society. If the dignity of teachers remains intact in society, the image of the state is enhanced."

This year''s theme of World Teachers'' Day is: "Standing with Teachers: 60 Years of Protecting the Profession, Enhancing Dignity and Shaping Our Future."

The Prime Minister expressed his profound respect to teachers of all primary and secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, technical institutions and universities across the country, and congratulated those who received the ''Eminent Teacher Award'' for their merit and competence.

He said if teachers could become the "need and loved ones" of their students, it would be easier for the students to face global challenges as responsible citizens through education.