Govt working to make teaching 1st-choice profession for meritorious people: PM
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said the government is working to make teaching a first-choice profession for meritorious people by reforming teacher recruitment and the education system.
"Teaching can never be a profession of last resort or merely another job. Rather, we are reshaping teacher recruitment and the education system to ensure that the most meritorious people choose teaching as their first choice of profession," he said.
The Prime Minister was addressing as the chief guest at a ceremony at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here marking World Teachers'' Day 2026 and honouring selected teachers from primary to higher education levels with the national ''Eminent Teacher Award''.
Tarique Rahman said, "We believe that the dignity of the state is linked to the honour and dignity of teachers in the state and society. If the dignity of teachers remains intact in society, the image of the state is enhanced."
This year''s theme of World Teachers'' Day is: "Standing with Teachers: 60 Years of Protecting the Profession, Enhancing Dignity and Shaping Our Future."
The Prime Minister expressed his profound respect to teachers of all primary and secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, technical institutions and universities across the country, and congratulated those who received the ''Eminent Teacher Award'' for their merit and competence.
He said if teachers could become the "need and loved ones" of their students, it would be easier for the students to face global challenges as responsible citizens through education.
Referring to teachers as "ideal role models" for every student after they move beyond the family school, Tarique Rahman said the government is formulating and implementing plans so that teachers can confidently present themselves as role models before their students.
In the era of rapid development of social media and artificial intelligence (AI), he said, there is no alternative to technical and practical education beyond conventional teaching methods.
"So, changing the strategies of learning and teaching and modernising the education curriculum is the demand of the time," he said.
The government has formulated a new curriculum based on the realities of the time, and students will receive textbooks based on the new curriculum within this year, the Premier said, adding that the methods of learning and teaching are extremely important to ensure that students do not become alienated from books.
"Instead of mere memorisation, we have to raise the questions of ''why'' and ''how'' in the minds of students. If curiosity is created, a student can become his or her own teacher," he continued.
Tarique Rahman said "joyful learning" has become popular across the world, particularly among school students.
For the first time in Bangladesh, he said, the Ministry of Education is providing sixth-grade students with a new book titled "Learning with Happiness". Similar books will be introduced for other grades in phases.
The prime minister said the education system currently faces both immense opportunities and major challenges. Artificial intelligence has opened up vast opportunities for acquiring knowledge, while technical and practical knowledge has become indispensable instead of certificate-based knowledge, he added.
Referring to the new challenges created for teachers by rapid advances in information technology, Tarique Rahman said teachers'' training colleges need to be further modernised to meet the challenges of the time.
"We do not want to see technology as a substitute for teachers. Rather, technology will be the strength of teachers," he said, adding that the government is advancing the "One Teacher, One Tab" programme to this end.
The prime minister said teachers would be able to use digital lesson plans, question banks, students'' learning progress data and necessary teaching materials through their tablets. Multimedia classrooms are also being
expanded at educational institutions across the country, while free Wi-Fi facilities are being increased, he added.
The Premier said the government wants to build an education system where no child is deprived of education."It is also essential to ensure that even if someone drops out at any stage of their educational life for any reason, they do not remain unemployed," he said.
Describing education as the biggest priority of the incumbent government, Tarique Rahman said the highest-ever allocation for education has been made in the national budget for the first time in the country''s history and the allocation will be increased gradually.
Highlighting the scale of secondary education, he said there are currently around 21,000 institutions at the secondary level, where more than 300,000 teachers are providing education to millions of students.
"Much of secondary education depends on private and MPO-listed institutions," he said.
"There is still some disparity between urban and rural areas in terms of educational opportunities," the Prime Minister said, adding that the government has various plans to ensure that students in both urban and rural areas have access to skilled teachers and modern technology.
Describing the government's approach to reforming the education system, he said its core foundations are equal opportunities, quality education and non-discriminatory access.
Tarique Rahman said employment-oriented education is necessary, but employment is not the sole purpose of education. "Moral and character development is also one of the key objectives of education. If knowledge is
not linked with morality, it can become a cause of harm rather than benefit to society," he continued.
Urging teachers to make truthfulness, a sense of responsibility, empathy, patriotism, humanity, discipline and respect for others integral parts of education, he said teachers play the most important role after families in
instilling moral values in students.
Highlighting various government measures to ensure teachers'' financial security and make teaching a more dignified and competitive profession, the Prime Minister said the government is working particularly for teachers at the primary, secondary and higher-secondary levels.
He further said the President and the Prime Minister invite people from different professions and sections of society to state functions at national occasions, including Independence Day and Victory Day.
"From this year, based on a policy, the concerned authorities are being instructed to make it mandatory to invite at least one teacher each from primary and secondary schools to such events," he said.
Tarique Rahman said a teacher, whether serving or retired, remains worthy of the state's respect throughout his or her life because of the noble profession.
Mentioning instructions to end harassment of teachers in receiving salaries and retirement benefits, he said a teacher should not have to visit offices and suffer hardship merely to receive salary or retirement benefits.
"The money due to a teacher must reach their bank account on time and in accordance with the rules," he said.
The Premier said the country''s teachers are one of the key instruments for building a knowledge-based state and society.
World Teachers' Day is observed globally on 5 October every year to highlight the importance of teachers' dignity, rights, professional development and ensuring quality education.
Chaired by Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon, it was also addressed, among others, by National Professor Mahbub Ullah, Prime Minister's Office Spokesperson Mahdi Amin, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Education Md Selim Bhuiyan.