HSC 2026: Dhaka Board cancels 14 centres, including Bangla College

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka has cancelled 14 examination centres designated for the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations. The board said the decision was taken due to administrative restructuring, a low number of candidates and applications from the institutions concerned.

According to an order issued by the Dhaka education board, five of the cancelled centres are in the Dhaka metropolitan area, while nine others are outside the capital, located in the districts of Narayanganj, Narsingdi, Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Rajbari and Kishoreganj.