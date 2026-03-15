HSC 2026: Dhaka Board cancels 14 centres, including Bangla College
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka has cancelled 14 examination centres designated for the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations. The board said the decision was taken due to administrative restructuring, a low number of candidates and applications from the institutions concerned.
According to an order issued by the Dhaka education board, five of the cancelled centres are in the Dhaka metropolitan area, while nine others are outside the capital, located in the districts of Narayanganj, Narsingdi, Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Rajbari and Kishoreganj.
The cancelled centres in Dhaka city area are: Government Bangla College, Kadamtola Purbo Bashabo School and College, Kamarpara School and College, National Bank Public School and College, and Rajarbag Police Lines School and College.
The centres outside Dhaka that have been cancelled include: Bhulata Higher Secondary School, Adarsha Girls School and College, and Narayanganj High School and College in Rupganj of Narayanganj district.
Other cancelled centres are Naraynpur Rabeya College in Narsingdi, Shaheed Shahed Hazari College in Kalihati of Tangail, Faridpur College, Charmugria College in Madaripur, Dr Abul Hossain College in Rajbari, and Syed Ashraful Islam Municipal Women’s College in Kishoreganj.
The board said some centres were cancelled following requests from the respective institutions, while others were cancelled based on recommendations from district administrations and a low number of candidates.
Earlier, on 12 March 2026, the Dhaka education board published the list of centres for the HSC examinations 2026. Under this board, examinations will be held at 316 centres, including 308 centres in the country and eight abroad. Any objections regarding the examination centres must be submitted to the board by 30 March.
See the list of cancelled centres here.