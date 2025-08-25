Higher education costs across countries

The cost of studying in the United States largely depends on the state, the university and the programme. Expenses vary widely, with some institutions charging much higher fees than others.

According to Aryan Ryer, a student at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, annual tuition fees may range between USD 20,000 and 60,000 (approximately Tk 24-73 lakh).

Tuition fees for science subjects are generally higher, while arts and social sciences are comparatively less expensive.

The estimated living cost for an international student ranges between USD 1,500 and 3,500 per month (approximately Tk (1.82–4.25 lakh). Cities such as Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Boston are particularly costly.