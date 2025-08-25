Higher education costs across countries
United States
The cost of studying in the United States largely depends on the state, the university and the programme. Expenses vary widely, with some institutions charging much higher fees than others.
According to Aryan Ryer, a student at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, annual tuition fees may range between USD 20,000 and 60,000 (approximately Tk 24-73 lakh).
Tuition fees for science subjects are generally higher, while arts and social sciences are comparatively less expensive.
The estimated living cost for an international student ranges between USD 1,500 and 3,500 per month (approximately Tk (1.82–4.25 lakh). Cities such as Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Boston are particularly costly.
Australia
In Australia, annual tuition fees for science and technology subjects at undergraduate and postgraduate levels range between USD 20,000 and 30,000 (approximately BDT 24–42 lakh). Costs are comparatively lower in arts and social sciences.
Nafisa Najeen, currently pursuing a Master’s degree at the University of Adelaide, mentioned that tuition for an MBA is relatively higher.
Living expenses in cities such as Melbourne or Sydney may amount to USD 5,000 per month (around Tk 6 lakh), while in other cities it is at least USD 3,000 (around Tk 3.64 lakh).
Japan
In Japan, first-year tuition fees at national universities amount to JPY 820,000 (over Tk 6.7 lakh), at public universities JPY 930,000 (over Tk 7.6 lakh), and at private institutions approximately JPY 1.1 million (around Tk 9 lakh).
According to Rashedul Islam, a researcher at Kyushu University, the cost of living is relatively high, with monthly accommodation and subsistence costing at least JPY 100,000 (over Tk 80,000).
However, tuition waivers are often available for Master’s and PhD students at national and public universities. Students are also permitted to work part-time for up to 28 hours per week. Furthermore, living costs may be reduced by staying in university dormitories, shopping at low-cost outlets and using student passes for public transport.
China
At Chinese universities, annual tuition fees for undergraduate programmes are around USD 2,750 (over Tk 3.34 lakh), while postgraduate programmes cost around USD 3,400 (over Tk 4.13 lakh).
Sabrina Sultana, pursuing a Master’s degree in Pharmacy at Jiangnan University, explained that expenses are significantly higher in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai. Hostel accommodation costs between USD 700 and 900 per month (approximately Tk 85,000–1.1 lakh). However, government scholarships considerably ease the financial burden of tuition, accommodation and living costs.
Russia
In Russia, tuition fees for science and technology courses range between USD 4,000 and 7,000 annually (approximately Tk 4.86–8.5 lakh), while arts programmes cost USD 2,000 to 5,000 (around Tk 2.5–6 lakh). According to Delwar Alam, a student at the Far Eastern Federal University, annual living expenses in Moscow or St Petersburg are between USD 6,000 and 10,000 (Tk 7.3–12 lakh).
Netherlands
In the Netherlands, annual tuition fees for undergraduate programmes range from USD 9,000 to 16,500 (approximately Tk 11–20 lakh).
Emdadul Hasan from Bangladesh, currently studying at Inholland University of Applied Sciences, stated that Master’s programmes cost between USD 10,000 and 25,000 annually (approximately Tk 12–30 lakh). Fees for MBA and other professional programmes are considerably higher. Beyond tuition, international students require at least USD 1,000 per month (around Tk 1.2 lakh) for living expenses.
Sweden
According to Priyonkar Sayeed, a student at the University of Gothenburg, annual tuition fees for non-European students at Bachelor’s and Master’s level range from SEK 80,000 to 295,000 (approximately Tk 9–33 lakh), depending on the programme and the university.
Tuition fees are generally higher in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, while arts and humanities are relatively less costly.
United Kingdom
The United Kingdom is considered one of the most expensive destinations for higher education.
According to Sabrina Safin, a PhD student at the University of Greater Manchester (Bolton), annual tuition fees for undergraduate programmes may range between GBP 12,000 and 25,000 (Tk 20–40 lakh).
The cost of a one-to-two-year Master’s programme is at least Tk 17 lakh. Living expenses are considerably higher in London, ranging from GBP 11,000 to 17,000 per year (Tk 18–28 lakh). However, smaller cities such as Edinburgh, Hertfordshire and Birmingham are comparatively more affordable.
Canada
In Canada, tuition fees for science and technology-related subjects are comparatively higher, ranging between Tk 36–73 lakh per year. A Master’s degree or MBA typically costs between Tk 30–60 lakh annually. Touhidul Alam, a student at the University of Regina, mentioned that tuition fees in the arts and humanities are somewhat lower, though still at least Tk 14 lakh per year.
Living expenses are considerably higher in cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, amounting to USD 15,000–18,000 annually (Tk 18–22 lakh). In smaller cities, costs are slightly lower. Students in Canada are permitted to work up to 24 hours per week off-campus, and partial scholarships or part-time jobs can help cover a substantial portion of expenses.
Hungary
According to Sheikh Md Ariful Islam, a student at Budapest University of Economics and Business, annual tuition fees for Bachelor’s programmes typically range from USD 2,750 to 6,050 (Tk 3.34–7.36 lakh). For Master’s programmes, the cost is USD 3,000–7,000 (Tk 3.34–8.5 lakh). Living expenses in Hungary are more affordable compared to many European countries, with international students spending USD 500–825 per month (Tk 60,000–1 lakh).
Belgium
In Belgium, tuition fees for arts, business, and science and technology subjects are relatively similar. Shahin Kabir, a student in Belgium, stated that annual costs for a Bachelor’s degree range from USD 5,000 to 9,000 (approximately Tk 6–11 lakh). Master’s programmes are somewhat less expensive, costing between USD 1,000 and 10,000 annually (Tk 1.2–12 lakh). Most universities in Belgium admit students only once a year for a single academic session. Monthly living expenses are at least USD 1,000. However, students are allowed to work part-time for up to 20 hours per week and full-time during holidays, which provides good earning opportunities.
Egypt
At public universities in Egypt, admission fees amount to around USD 1,500 (over Tk 1.8 lakh). According to Md Hafizul Islam, a student at Al-Azhar University, annual tuition fees for science programmes are approximately USD 6,000 (around Tk 7.3 lakh), while other disciplines cost between USD 4,000 and 5,000. Monthly living expenses can be managed within USD 200–300 (Tk 24,000–37,000).
Saudi Arabia
In Saudi Arabia, tuition fees for a Bachelor’s degree range from USD 1,300 to 8,000 annually (approximately Tk 1.5–10 lakh). Some public universities offer tuition-free education. Many PhD programmes are also fully funded through scholarships. Monthly living expenses for international students range from USD 500 to 1,400 (Tk 60,000–1.7 lakh).
Malaysia
At public universities in Malaysia, annual tuition fees for a Bachelor’s degree range from USD 1,500 to 8,500 (Tk 1.82–10.33 lakh). Fees at private institutions are higher, particularly in fields such as medicine and engineering. However, living expenses are relatively low, averaging Tk 30,000–70,000 per month.
Turkey
Turkey is generally considered affordable for higher education, although opportunities for Bangladeshi students to self-finance their studies are somewhat limited. According to Abdur Rahman, a Master’s student at Istanbul University, many Bangladeshi students choose to enrol in private universities at their own expense. Annual tuition fees for private Bachelor’s programmes range from USD 5,000 to 10,000, with medical degrees costing significantly more.
Public universities reserve 10 per cent of places for international students. Although tuition fees for foreigners are several times higher than those for Turkish nationals, they remain substantially lower than at private universities.
Spain
In Spain, annual tuition fees range from USD 1,600 to 6,000 (Tk 2–7.3 lakh). According to Anupama Nilaya, a PhD researcher at the Spanish National Research Council, costs at private institutions vary. Monthly living expenses, including accommodation, food, transport, and other personal needs, are at least USD 800 (over Tk 97,000). Cities such as Madrid and Barcelona are considerably more expensive than other regions.
Germany
Most public universities in Germany do not charge tuition fees for international students. Vijay Ray Choudhury, a student at Paderborn University, explained that students are required to pay only a semester contribution, which typically ranges from USD 250 to 400 (Tk 30,000–50,000). In addition, an international student may need around USD 1,000 per month (over Tk 1.2 lakh) to cover living expenses.
France
In France, the annual tuition fee for a Bachelor’s degree is approximately USD 3,045 (over Tk 3.7 lakh), while Master’s programmes cost around USD 4,150 (over BDT 5 lakh). Specialised private colleges and business schools charge significantly higher fees. Monthly living expenses for international students range from USD 600 to 1,000, with higher costs in Paris.
Finland
In Finland, annual tuition fees for international undergraduate students range between USD 4,400 and 19,700 (Tk 5–24 lakh), with science and engineering subjects generally costing more. Tuition fees for Master’s programmes are usually similar to those at undergraduate level. Monthly living expenses are at least USD 800 (over Tk 97,000).