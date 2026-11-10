Sonali Bank to offer scholarships to students, who can apply?

Sonali Bank PLC will provide educational scholarships for 2025 under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. Underprivileged and meritorious students across the country can apply for the scholarships.

Online applications opened today, Sunday (8 November 2026), and will remain open until 27 November 2026. Each selected student will receive a one-time grant of Tk 15,000.

According to a notice published on Sonali Bank’s website, interested students must apply online within the stipulated period. Further details about the scholarship are available on the bank’s CSR-related website.