Sonali Bank to offer scholarships to students, who can apply?
Sonali Bank PLC will provide educational scholarships for 2025 under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. Underprivileged and meritorious students across the country can apply for the scholarships.
Online applications opened today, Sunday (8 November 2026), and will remain open until 27 November 2026. Each selected student will receive a one-time grant of Tk 15,000.
According to a notice published on Sonali Bank’s website, interested students must apply online within the stipulated period. Further details about the scholarship are available on the bank’s CSR-related website.
Eligibility criteria
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
a. Students who passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or equivalent examination in 2025 and are currently studying at the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent level can apply.
b. Students who passed the HSC or equivalent examination in 2025 and are currently enrolled in an undergraduate or equivalent programme can also apply.
c. For underprivileged and meritorious students studying at the HSC or equivalent level, the minimum GPA requirements in the SSC or equivalent examination are as follows:
- General students: GPA 5.00
- Children of freedom fighters: GPA 4.50
- Students from ethnic minority communities: GPA 4.50
- Students with physical disabilities and third-gender students: GPA 3.50
d. For students pursuing undergraduate or equivalent studies, the minimum GPA requirements in the HSC or equivalent examination are as follows:
- General students: GPA 5.00
- Children of freedom fighters: GPA 4.50
- Students from ethnic minority communities: GPA 4.50
- Students with physical disabilities and third-gender students: GPA 3.50
e. Only students from the following categories can apply: underprivileged students, students from ethnic minority communities, orphans, students with disabilities, and children of financially disadvantaged Bir Muktijoddhas (gallantry-awarded freedom fighters). The monthly income of their parents or guardians must not exceed Tk 15,000, excluding freedom fighter allowances. Children of financially solvent families do not need to apply.
Important application dates
Interested students can apply from today, Sunday (8 November 2026). They must complete and submit the online application form through Sonali Bank’s website by 27 November 2026.
For further details, visit here.