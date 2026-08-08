SSC results on Monday, how to check it
The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for 2026 will be published on Monda (10 August), bringing an end to the two-and-a-half-month wait for 1.8 million students who sat for the exam under the country’s 11 education boards.
Candidates will be able to receive their results via SMS. The results will also be published on the websites of all education boards. In addition, results will be available through the designated education board website.
Usually SSC and equivalent examination results are published within 60 days of the written examinations ending. Accordingly, the results were expected to be published on 20 July this year.
However, the education boards are set to publish the SSC results nearly three weeks later than the scheduled time.
A total of 18,57,344 candidates took this year’s examinations under the country’s 11 education boards. Of them, 930,305 were boys and 927,039 were girls. Students from 30,666 educational institutions sat the examinations at 3,885 centres.
Of the total candidates, 14,18,318 were under the general education boards, 303,286 under the madrasa board (Dakhil) and 134,660 under the technical education board.