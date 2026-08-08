SSC results on Monday, how to check it

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations for 2026 will be published on Monda (10 August), bringing an end to the two-and-a-half-month wait for 1.8 million students who sat for the exam under the country’s 11 education boards.

Candidates will be able to receive their results via SMS. The results will also be published on the websites of all education boards. In addition, results will be available through the designated education board website.