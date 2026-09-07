All govt primary schools to get 'mid-day meal' starting next year

The school feeding program, commonly known as the "Midday Meal," in government primary schools is being expanded across the country. By next year, this program will be launched in all government primary schools in Bangladesh. This means children will receive food when they attend school.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj shared this information while responding to journalists' questions at a press conference organized at the Secretariat on Monday. The press conference was organized on the occasion of International Literacy Day tomorrow, on 8 September.

There are more than 118,000 primary schools in the country, including both government and non-government ones. Among these, the number of government schools is 65,567. The total number of students in these schools is over 20.1 million. The number of students in government schools is more than 10.6 million.