Mentors’ open day event for Australia & New Zealand on 17 April
Mentors’ Study Abroad is set to host a “Study in Australia and New Zealand: Open Day” to inform Bangladeshi students about higher education opportunities at various universities in Australia and New Zealand.
The event will take place on Friday, 17 April, 2026, from 10:00am to 5:00pm at The Westin Dhaka in the capital. University representatives from several reputed universities in Australia and New Zealand will be present at the Open Day. Interested students will have the opportunity to directly engage with them and learn in detail about bachelor’s, master’s, foundation, diploma, and other academic programmes.
In addition, the event will offer on-the-spot assessment and eligibility tests, enabling students to evaluate their qualifications and receive immediate guidance on suitable courses and universities.
Students attending the event will get an opportunity to get free counselling on application process, visa processing, scholarship opportunities, part time job options, post-study work permits, accommodation and English proficiency preparation for both Australia and New Zealand.
Entry to the Open Day will be completely free of charge. Interested students are requested to bring copies of their certificates/transcripts, passports, and other necessary documents for on-the-spot assessment and application purposes.