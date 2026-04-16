Mentors’ open day event for Australia & New Zealand on 17 April

Mentors’ Study Abroad is set to host a “Study in Australia and New Zealand: Open Day” to inform Bangladeshi students about higher education opportunities at various universities in Australia and New Zealand.

The event will take place on Friday, 17 April, 2026, from 10:00am to 5:00pm at The Westin Dhaka in the capital. University representatives from several reputed universities in Australia and New Zealand will be present at the Open Day. Interested students will have the opportunity to directly engage with them and learn in detail about bachelor’s, master’s, foundation, diploma, and other academic programmes.