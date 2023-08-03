41st BCS results published, 2520 recommended for different cadres

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday published the final results of the 41st BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) exam.

The results have been published on the BPSC websites in the afternoon.

A total of 2520 were recommended for different cadres. The results are available in the website of PSC.

The viva-voce of the 41st BCS ended on 26 June. The preliminary results of 41st BCS were published almost two years after the circular being published (at the beginning of August 2021). A total of 21,056 candidates passed the preliminary exam and then took part in the written exam.