More than half of male HSC candidates fail, female failure rate 43.69pc
The failure rate among male students is higher than that of female students in the 2026 HSC and equivalent examinations.
According to the statistics of the published results, among the total examinees, 52.25 per cent of male students failed this time.
The failure rate among female students is 43.69 per cent.
In this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations, the average pass rate is 52.12 per cent. In 2025, the pass rate in this examination was 58.83 per cent. The pass rate has decreased by 6.71 per cent compared to last time.
The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations were published today, Saturday (October 31), at around 11:00 AM. Minister for Education and Primary and Mass Education A N M Ehsanul Hoque Milon inaugurated the result publication at an event in the Ministry of Education.
Following the formal inauguration, the results were simultaneously published across respective educational institutions and online.
Girls ahead in pass rate but lags behind in GPA-5
Female students have outperformed their male peers in terms of pass rate in this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations under the 11 education boards. However, girls lag behind boys in securing GPA-5.
This year, a total of 1,240,798 examinees sat for the examinations under the 11 education boards. Of them, 646,685 candidates passed, with an overall average pass rate of 52.12 per cent.
Among the examinees, the pass rate for female students stands at 56.31 per cent, while the pass rate for male students is 47.75 per cent.
On the other hand, a total of 40,084 students secured GPA-5 this year. Among them, 20,363 are male students and 19,721 are female students.