More than half of male HSC candidates fail, female failure rate 43.69pc

The failure rate among male students is higher than that of female students in the 2026 HSC and equivalent examinations.

According to the statistics of the published results, among the total examinees, 52.25 per cent of male students failed this time.

The failure rate among female students is 43.69 per cent.

In this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations, the average pass rate is 52.12 per cent. In 2025, the pass rate in this examination was 58.83 per cent. The pass rate has decreased by 6.71 per cent compared to last time.