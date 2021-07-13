7 DU-affiliated colleges’ admission tests begin 1 Oct

A statement issued from the Dhaka University said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by vice chancellor Md Akhteruzzaman on 27 June.
Pro VC (education) and chief coordinator of seven affiliated colleges ASM Maksud Kamal, deans of different faculties and principal of seven colleges and online admission committee’s coordinator Md. Mostafizur Rahman was also present at the meeting.
Eligibility criteria
The students who passed SSC or equivalent examination from 2015 to 2018 and HSC or equivalent exam in 2020 can apply for the admission tests provided they fulfill other specific requirements.
The minimum CGPA requirements are 7 for Science unit, 6.50 for Business unit and 6 for Arts and Social Science unit.
120 marks admission test
Applicants will sit for a 120-mark admission test. Application fee is Tk 450. Details of the tests is available on this website.
The DU-affiliated seven colleges are:
Dhaka College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Eden Mohila (Girl's) College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls' College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardi College, Government Bangla College, Government Titumir College.