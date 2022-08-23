Students won’t suffer if schools shut for 2 days: Minister

The minister said the initiative has been taken to save fuel and electricity amid the ongoing global crisis. The classes will be held on five days under the existing plan. So, there will be no losses for the students.
Dipu Moni also said the initiative will enable the teachers to enjoy a two-day weekend, like other government officials. It will energise them and help exert more effort at their workplaces, she added.
Deputy minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, National University vice-chancellor Mohammad Moshiur, Gopalganj deputy commissioner Shahida Sultana, superintendent of police Ayesha Siddiqa, and local Awami League leaders were present on the occasion.