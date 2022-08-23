Education

Students won’t suffer if schools shut for 2 days: Minister

Correspondent
Gopalganj
Education minister Dipu Moni.
Education minister Dipu Moni.Facebook

Education minister Dipu Moni has said students will not suffer any academic losses if the educational institutions remain shut for two days a week.

Rather it will energise them and gear up their studies, she added.

Dipu Moni came up with the remark after paying homage at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Gopalganj on Tuesday noon.

The minister said the initiative has been taken to save fuel and electricity amid the ongoing global crisis. The classes will be held on five days under the existing plan. So, there will be no losses for the students.

Dipu Moni also said the initiative will enable the teachers to enjoy a two-day weekend, like other government officials. It will energise them and help exert more effort at their workplaces, she added.

Deputy minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, National University vice-chancellor Mohammad Moshiur, Gopalganj deputy commissioner Shahida Sultana, superintendent of police Ayesha Siddiqa, and local Awami League leaders were present on the occasion.

Read more from Education
Post Comment