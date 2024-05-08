4 Myanmar students awarded scholarship to study in Bangladesh
Bangladesh Ambassador to Myanmar Md. Monwar Hossain on Wednesday welcomed four Myanmar students of Asian University of Women (AUW) in Bangladesh at the embassy.
The students are going to join their study soon.
This year the four Myanmar students were awarded scholarships to study in AUW in Public Health, Computer Science and Environmental Science.
Monwar Hossain congratulated the students for their successful admission.
He shared that the high-quality education in the universities of Bangladesh offered at an affordable price is the best in South Asia and is very competitive for the developed world.
The ambassador added that the embassy has been working on strengthening ties between the two countries through cooperation in the education sector.
With a view to achieving success in this field, the embassy has already organised a successful, quality education fair.
The students were briefed about the history, culture and heritage, harmonious society, economic development, resilience of people and touristic places of Bangladesh.
The ambassador introduced Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the students at the Bangabandhu Corner of the embassy and highlighted him as the architect of the independence of Bangladesh.
Monwar Hossain also shared the pivotal role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that brought progress in various social and economic indices in Bangladesh including women empowerment.
The ambassador also exchanged views with the students, listened to their career planning and mentioned future prospects of their education to contribute to strengthen bilateral relations.
The students were handed over some souvenirs.