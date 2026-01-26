DU admission: Urgent notice on subject preference form
An urgent directive has been issued regarding the subject preference form for admission to Dhaka University for the 2025–26 academic session. Candidates who have passed must complete the form on the designated website within the stipulated time.
If candidates fail to complete the form, their subject selection will be cancelled, and they will consequently be deprived of the opportunity for admission. The process of filling out the form will begin on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, and will continue until 5 February 2026.
A notice published on the university’s admission website stated, “From 3:00 pm on 27 January 2026 to 3:00 pm on 5 February 2026, candidates must enter the designated Dhaka University website and correctly provide all required information to complete the subject preference form.
The completed form must be printed and kept for personal records. Any candidate who fails to complete the form within the specified time will not be considered for subject selection. All candidates are specially requested to complete the subject preference form within the stipulated period.”