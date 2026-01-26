DU admission: Urgent notice on subject preference form

An urgent directive has been issued regarding the subject preference form for admission to Dhaka University for the 2025–26 academic session. Candidates who have passed must complete the form on the designated website within the stipulated time.

If candidates fail to complete the form, their subject selection will be cancelled, and they will consequently be deprived of the opportunity for admission. The process of filling out the form will begin on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, and will continue until 5 February 2026.