HSC exam deferred to August

All education boards have backtracked from their decision to take the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination in the second week of July.
Now, according to the new plan, the exam will begin in August, says Dhaka Education Board, while the test exam on 30 May.
It is learnt that all education boards informed the education minister Dipu Moni of their decision to take the exam in August.
The education minister will take the final decision after consulting the matter with the prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The educationists and the guardians expressed their concern when the planning to take the examination in the second week of July was made as some educational institutions are yet to finish their syllabus.
Besides, if the examinations are taken in July, the students will have to sit for it 15 months after the first day of class. However, The tenure of the HSC academic year is 24 months.