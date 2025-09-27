DU postpones all exams for next 12 days

All examinations at Dhaka University from 28 September to 9 October have been postponed on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja, Fateha-e-Yazdaham, Probarana Purnima and Lakshmi Puja.

This information was revealed through a notification signed by university's acting controller of examinations Himadri Shekhar Chakrabarti.

The notification said that as per instruction of the education ministry and the University Grants Commission, all the examinations scheduled from 28 September to 9 October in all departments, institutes and affiliated colleges/institutes of Dhaka University have been postponed in order to help students celebrate Durga Puja, Vijaya Dashami, Fateha-e-Yazdaham, Probarana Purnima and Lakshmi Puja in a festive atmosphere.

It said a new schedule for the postponed exams will be announced in due time.