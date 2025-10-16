HSC results: GPA-5 achievers drop by 76,814 this year
A total of 69,097 students across the country achieved a GPA-5 in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025.
In comparison, as many as 145,911 students obtained GPA-5 in 2024. This marks a decline of 76,814 top-grade achievers from the previous year.
The results of all education boards were officially published at 10:00 am today, Thursday. Students can access their results through their respective educational institutions, education board websites and via SMS.
The overall pass rate in this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations stands at 58.83 per cent.
According to the published results, 202 educational institutions across the country recorded a zero pass rate this year, compared to 65 institutions in 2024.
Dhaka board leads, Comilla board lags behind
A comparative analysis of results from the nine general education boards shows that the Dhaka Education Board achieved the highest pass rate at 64.62 per cent, while the Comilla Education Board recorded the lowest pass rate at 48.86 per cent.
The pass rates of other boards are as follows:
Rajshahi Board: 59.40 per cent, Jessore Board: 50.20 per cent, Chittagong Board: 52.57 per cent, Barishal Board: 62.57 per cent, Sylhet Board: 51.86 per cent, Dinajpur Board: 57.49 per cent, Mymensingh Board: 51.54 per cent.
Students can know their HSC results through the websites of the country's education boards, all relevant testing centers, educational institutions and SMS.
How to check the results
Students can obtain their results through the following methods:
Through the Respective Education Board Website:
1.
Students may download their results by visiting the Result section of the respective Education Board’s website. By entering the EIIN (Educational Institution Identification Number) of their institution, schools can download their complete result sheets from the Result corner available on all Education Board websites.
2.
Examinees may also obtain their results through their respective educational institutions, using the integrated web portal of the Education Boards or directly from the websites of their respective boards.
3.
Students can access their results via SMS using the designated short code 16222. After publication of the results, they must type the following message:
HSC [Board Name (First 3 Letters)] [Roll Number] [Year] and send it to 16222. For example: HSC DHA 123456 2024 and send to 16222.
According to the Education Board’s official notice, results will not be available at the Education Board offices, the Ministry of Education, or newspaper offices.
This year’s HSC and equivalent examinations started on 26 June, with the written examinations concluding on 19 August, followed by the practical examinations held from 21 to 31 August.
Under 11 Education Boards, a total of 1,251,111 students sat for the examinations in 2025.