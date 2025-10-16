HSC results: GPA-5 achievers drop by 76,814 this year

A total of 69,097 students across the country achieved a GPA-5 in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025.

In comparison, as many as 145,911 students obtained GPA-5 in 2024. This marks a decline of 76,814 top-grade achievers from the previous year.

The results of all education boards were officially published at 10:00 am today, Thursday. Students can access their results through their respective educational institutions, education board websites and via SMS.

The overall pass rate in this year’s HSC and equivalent examinations stands at 58.83 per cent.

According to the published results, 202 educational institutions across the country recorded a zero pass rate this year, compared to 65 institutions in 2024.