DU arts, law and social sciences unit admission test today, 107,701 vie for 2,934 seats
The admission test for undergraduate programmes of the arts, law and social sciences unit of the University of Dhaka for the 2025–26 academic year will be held today, Saturday, 13 December 2025.
The examination will take place from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.
According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Office of the University of Dhaka on Friday, 12 December 2025, the total number of seats in this unit is 2,934.
Against these seats, a total of 107,701 students have applied to sit for the admission test this year. This indicates that, on average, 37 applicants are competing for each seat in this unit.
It is noteworthy that the admission test will be conducted at the University of Dhaka as well as at public universities in seven divisional cities outside Dhaka.
The examination centres outside Dhaka are Rajshahi University, Chittagong University, Barishal University, Khulna University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh Agricultural University (Mymensingh) and Begum Rokeya University.