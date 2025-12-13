DU arts, law and social sciences unit admission test today, 107,701 vie for 2,934 seats

The admission test for undergraduate programmes of the arts, law and social sciences unit of the University of Dhaka for the 2025–26 academic year will be held today, Saturday, 13 December 2025.

The examination will take place from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.

According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Office of the University of Dhaka on Friday, 12 December 2025, the total number of seats in this unit is 2,934.