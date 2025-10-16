HSC exam: Pass rate drops to 52.57pc at Chittagong Board, fewer students secure GPA-5
Pass rate in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams under the Chattogram Education Board has fallen to 52.57 per cent, with 6,097 students achieving a GPA-5 this year.
Both the overall pass rate and the number of GPA-5 holders have declined compared to the previous year.
Last year, the pass rate stood at 70.32 per cent while 10,269 students secured GPA-5. This year’s figures represent a drop of nearly 18 percentage points in the pass rate and a decline of around 4,000 in the number of GPA-5 achievers.
The Chattogram Education Board covers the districts of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, and Khagrachhari.
Chattogram Education Board controller of examinations Parvez Sajjad Chowdhury disclosed the statistics at a press briefing held at the board auditorium on Thursday morning.
Board Chairman Elias Uddin Ahmed, secretary AKM Shamsuddin Azad, and other officials were also present.
The Chattogram Education Board covers the districts of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, and Khagrachhari.
This year, a total of 102,970 students sat for the examinations, of whom 53,560 passed. The pass rate among male students was 48.95 per cent, while female students achieved a higher rate of 55.49 per cent.
An analysis of the results shows that Chattogram city recorded a significantly higher pass rate of 70.90 per cent, compared to 43.63 per cent in the rest of the district.
Among the three hill districts, the pass rates were 41.24 per cent in Rangamati, 35.53 per cent in Khagrachhari, and 36.38 per cent in Bandarban. In Cox’s Bazar, the pass rate stood at 45.39 per cent.
Students of the Science group achieved the highest pass rate at 78.75 per cent, followed by Business Studies at 55.30 per cent, and Humanities at 37.08 per cent.