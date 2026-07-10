Universities collaborate to develop climate reporting curriculum

The first day focused on strengthening participants' understanding of climate reporting through expert presentations and discussions. Professor M Shahjahan Mondal of the Institute of Water and Flood Management (IWFM) at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) introduced key concepts in climate science and discussed the challenges Bangladesh faces in addressing climate change.

Journalist Mostafa Yousuf of Prothom Alo later led a session on the economic, social and policy dimensions of climate change reporting, highlighting the need for journalists to understand the broader implications of the climate crisis. The day concluded with a reflection session facilitated by Professor Gift Gwindingwe of Great Zimbabwe University.

On the second day, participants reviewed a draft climate reporting course outline developed during an earlier AGILE co-design meeting in Sri Lanka in March this year. Discussions focused on adapting the proposed curriculum to the academic context of their respective universities.