Universities collaborate to develop climate reporting curriculum
A two-day workshop under the AGILE project has brought together communication and journalism educators from universities across Bangladesh to develop a climate reporting curriculum for higher education and strengthen climate journalism education.
Held recently at the CCULB Resort in Purbachal, Dhaka, the workshop was facilitated by Professor Jude William Genilo and journalist Jesmin Papri. Representatives from Begum Rokeya University, Jagannath University, the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), and the University of Barishal participated in the programme.
The first day focused on strengthening participants' understanding of climate reporting through expert presentations and discussions. Professor M Shahjahan Mondal of the Institute of Water and Flood Management (IWFM) at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) introduced key concepts in climate science and discussed the challenges Bangladesh faces in addressing climate change.
Journalist Mostafa Yousuf of Prothom Alo later led a session on the economic, social and policy dimensions of climate change reporting, highlighting the need for journalists to understand the broader implications of the climate crisis. The day concluded with a reflection session facilitated by Professor Gift Gwindingwe of Great Zimbabwe University.
On the second day, participants reviewed a draft climate reporting course outline developed during an earlier AGILE co-design meeting in Sri Lanka in March this year. Discussions focused on adapting the proposed curriculum to the academic context of their respective universities.
Participants then worked in groups to refine course content, teaching methods and implementation strategies before presenting their recommendations for further discussion.
The workshop concluded with a shared commitment to advancing climate journalism education in Bangladesh. Participants said future journalists and communication professionals need stronger knowledge and practical skills to report accurately and effectively on climate change, one of the country's most pressing development challenges.
AGILE is a global consortium (2025–2028) supported by the European Union aimed to strengthening independent journalism worldwide. Consortium members include Internews Europe, Fojo Media Institute, CFI Développement Médias, Thomson Media, and ARTICLE 19. Within the consortium, Fojo Media Institute leads the workstream 5: the future of journalism.