Mymensingh
47th BCS: BAU to run bus service for preliminary exam candidates
Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) will operate a special bus service for its residential students scheduled to appear in the 47th BCS Preliminary Examination at the Mymensingh center on Friday.
The announcement was made on Thursday through a notification signed by the Director of the university’s Transport Unit, Professor Mohammad Golzarul Aziz.
The initiative aims to ensure that students can reach the examination center on time and return safely to the campus after the test.
According to the notification, two special buses will depart from Jabbar intersection for Town Hall, the designated exam venue, at 8:15 am. After the examination ends, the buses will bring students back to the campus from the same location at 12:20 pm.
Professor Mohammad Golzarul Aziz said the transport arrangement was made following specific instructions from the Vice-Chancellor. Although there was initially no plan to operate buses due to the ongoing stalemate on campus, the decision was later reconsidered to support students during this important examination.
"The Vice-Chancellor instructed us to take necessary steps so that no student faces difficulty in attending the BCS exam. The special buses are part of that directive," said Aziz.