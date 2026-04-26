‘English Medium School Admission Fair’ begins today

The ‘English Medium School Admission Fair 2026’ begins today, Sunday, aiming to help parents make informed decisions in choosing the right school for their children. The event is jointly organised by the British Council and Prothom Alo, and will run until 5 May.

The fair is powered by CHS Education Limited, with Prime Bank PLC as the banking partner.

Interest in schools following British curriculum has risen significantly in Bangladesh due to their global recognition. However, a lack of reliable information often makes it difficult for parents to make the right choice. Taking this into account, the organisers hope the fair—held under the slogan ‘Right decision, better future’—will serve as an effective platform for parents.