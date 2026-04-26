‘English Medium School Admission Fair’ begins today
The ‘English Medium School Admission Fair 2026’ begins today, Sunday, aiming to help parents make informed decisions in choosing the right school for their children. The event is jointly organised by the British Council and Prothom Alo, and will run until 5 May.
The fair is powered by CHS Education Limited, with Prime Bank PLC as the banking partner.
Interest in schools following British curriculum has risen significantly in Bangladesh due to their global recognition. However, a lack of reliable information often makes it difficult for parents to make the right choice. Taking this into account, the organisers hope the fair—held under the slogan ‘Right decision, better future’—will serve as an effective platform for parents.
Information on the curriculum, facilities and admission procedures of participating British Council partner schools will be available on the website englishmediumadmissionfair.com. Parents will be able to access essential guidance and details to help them select internationally recognised institutions for their children.
Alongside the 10-day online fair, there will also be a one-day in-person event. It will be held on 2 May, Saturday, at Gulshan Shooting Club from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. On the day, parents will have the opportunity to speak directly with representatives of participating schools and gather information and advice on admissions—from playgroup to primary, as well as O and A Level programmes.
Participating institutions
Participating institutions include Frobel Play School, Frobel Academy, Insight International School, Guidance International School, Daffodil International School, New Horizon Canadian International School, Wheaton International School, Bangladesh International Tutorial, and Canadian International School Bangladesh, along with 40 partner schools of the British Council.