Edu institutions: Half-yearly exams rescheduled, new dates announced

The office order also announced the revised examination dates. Under the new decision, the examinations will commence on 1 July and conclude on 16 July.

In a letter sent to the heads of all government and non-government educational institutions, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) stated, “Due to unavoidable circumstances, we hereby direct that the dates for the half-yearly and pre-test examinations in the Examination Schedule 2026, as notified by the Ministry of Education on 20 May, be revised. Instead of commencing on 28 June (Sunday) and concluding on 13 July (Monday), the examinations will now begin on 1 July (Wednesday) and end on 16 July (Thursday).”