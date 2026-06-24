Edu institutions: Half-yearly exams rescheduled, new dates announced
The authorities have revised the schedule for the half-yearly and pre-test examinations for government and non-government junior secondary, secondary, and school-and-college-level educational institutions.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) announced this in an official order issued on Tuesday, 23 June 2026.
The office order also announced the revised examination dates. Under the new decision, the examinations will commence on 1 July and conclude on 16 July.
In a letter sent to the heads of all government and non-government educational institutions, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) stated, “Due to unavoidable circumstances, we hereby direct that the dates for the half-yearly and pre-test examinations in the Examination Schedule 2026, as notified by the Ministry of Education on 20 May, be revised. Instead of commencing on 28 June (Sunday) and concluding on 13 July (Monday), the examinations will now begin on 1 July (Wednesday) and end on 16 July (Thursday).”
The authorities have issued this directive to principals and head teachers of all government and non-government junior secondary, secondary and school-and-college-level educational institutions for implementation. They have requested all institutions to comply with the revised schedule.