SSC, equivalent results published: Pass rate 64.05pc, 106,009 obtain GPA-5

The results of the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations have been published, with an overall pass rate of 64.05 per cent in nine education boards across the country.

The results were published around 10:00 am today, Monday.

A total of 106,009 students have obtained GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2026.

This year, the average pass rate across the general education boards stands at 64.05 percent, down from 68.04 percent last year.

That is, the pass rate has decreased by 3.99 percentage points. In 2026, a total of 106,009 examinees achieved a GPA of 5.0, compared to 125,018 students last year.

Across the 11 education boards—comprising the 9 general education boards, the Madrasah Education Board, and the Technical Education Board—the average pass rate stands at 62.25 per cent, with a total of 116,676 examinees securing a GPA of 5.0.

The results can be downloaded by submitting the roll and registration numbers, clicking on to this website,

Students will be able to check their results via SMS. The results will also be published on all education boards’ websites. In addition, results can be checked through the designated website of the education boards.