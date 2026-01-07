RUET admission test: List of eligible candidates published

The list of eligible candidates for the undergraduate first-year admission test for the 2025–26 academic year at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has been published.

A notification in this regard has been issued on the University’s admissions website.

According to the notification, the list of candidates eligible to sit for the multiple-choice admission test for the BSc Engineering, BURP and BArch programmes for the 2025–26 academic year at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology has been published.

Applicants will sit for the admission test for a total of 1,235 seats across 14 departments under the faculties of Civil Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

View the group ‘A’ list here

View the group ‘B’ list here