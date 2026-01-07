RUET admission test: List of eligible candidates published
The list of eligible candidates for the undergraduate first-year admission test for the 2025–26 academic year at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has been published.
A notification in this regard has been issued on the University’s admissions website.
According to the notification, the list of candidates eligible to sit for the multiple-choice admission test for the BSc Engineering, BURP and BArch programmes for the 2025–26 academic year at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology has been published.
Applicants will sit for the admission test for a total of 1,235 seats across 14 departments under the faculties of Civil Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.
View the group ‘A’ list here
View the group ‘B’ list here
Selection process for candidates eligible to sit for the admission test
(a) From among all valid applications received within the stipulated time, a merit list will be prepared on the basis of the total grade points obtained in Higher Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent examination.
The first 19,000 candidates from this merit list will be allowed to participate in the admission test.
If there is more than one candidate at the 19,000th position, the final number of candidates will be determined on the basis of the marks obtained separately in Higher Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in the HSC or equivalent examination.
Important dates
Publication of seat plan for the admission test: 6 January 2026, 5:00 pm.
Admit card download starts: 10 January 2026, 5:00 pm.
Date and time of the admission test
Admission test for both Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’: 22 January 2026. The examination will be held from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon and will be conducted in MCQ format.
For Group ‘B’, the freehand drawing and visual and spatial intelligence tests will be held on the same day from 12:15 pm to 1:15 pm.
Tentative date for publication of admission test results: 6 February 2026
Departments and number of seats by faculty
Civil Engineering – 180 seats, Urban and Regional Planning – 60 seats, Architecture – 30 seats, Building Engineering and Construction Management – 30 seats, Electrical and Electronic Engineering – 180 seats, Computer Science and Engineering – 180 seats, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering – 60 seats, Electrical and Computer Engineering – 60 seats, Mechanical Engineering – 180 seats, Industrial and Production Engineering – 60 seats, Ceramic and Metallurgical Engineering – 60 seats, Mechatronics Engineering – 60 seats, Chemical Engineering – 30 seats, Materials Science and Engineering – 60 seats. Total seats: 1,230
Reserved seats: 5 (1 for residents of Bandarban District; 4 for indigenous, ethnic minority and tribal candidates from the hill districts and other areas).
It is to be noted that the Architecture programme is of five years duration, while all other programmes offer four year undergraduate degrees.
Group ‘A’ (Engineering and URP): Tk 1,300
Group ‘B’ (Engineering, URP and Architecture): Tk 1,500
Subjects and syllabus for the admission test
Group ‘A’: Higher Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and English from the 2025 HSC or equivalent syllabus.
Group ‘B’: Higher Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and English from the 2025 HSC or equivalent syllabus.
For Group ‘B’, the syllabus for the Freehand Drawing and Visual and Spatial Intelligence tests is open.
Admission test centres
Group ‘A’:
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET),
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET)
Group ‘B’: Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET)
Format, subjects and marking scheme of the admission test
The admission test will be conducted in MCQ format and answers must be provided on OMR sheets. For both Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’, the total marks for the admission test will be 400.
Candidates applying under Group ‘B’ must additionally sit a 200 mark freehand drawing and visual and spatial intelligence test.
For each incorrect answer, 25 per cent of the marks allocated to the question will be deducted.