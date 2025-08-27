SSC exam 2026: Urgent instructions issued
The School Secondary Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2026 for regular students will be held as per the revised short syllabus, while irregular and improvement students will take the tests on full syllabus.
This was disclosed in a letter issued by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka yesterday, Tuesday.
The letter said the SSC and equivalent examinations-2026 for regular candidates will be held according to the restructured short syllabus prepared and published by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).
Students who will appear in the SSC and equivalent examinations-2026 as irregular or improvement candidates will have to sit for the examinations following the SSC syllabus-2025 (full syllabus). All concerned have been requested to take note of the matter, it added.