Barishal University VC, pro-VC, treasurer removed
The government on Tuesday removed Barishal University (BU) Vice Chancellor Prof Shuchita Sharmin, Pro-VC Prof Golam Rabbani and Treasurer Prof Md Mamunur Rashid.
The Secondary and Higher Education Division of the education ministry issued separate notifications in this regard, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary ASM Kashem.
Meanwhile, in another notification, Prof Mohammad Toufiq Alam of Rajshahi University was appointed as the interim vice chancellor of BU.