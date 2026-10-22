Canadian university launches USD 100m PhD scholarship
Canada’s University of Toronto launches US$100 million scholarship programme to attract PhD students to Canada.
The scholarship programme titled ‘Presidents'' Impact Scholarship Program’ will provide US$ 80,000 funding per year for 50 scholars.
The University of Toronto says a total of 12 or 13 new scholarship recipients will receive four years of funding each year starting in September 2027, according to media reports.
The school says the programme is the largest of its kind in Canada and is comparable to scholarship funds in other world-leading research universities in the United States and United Kingdom.
The programme will have a total of 50 scholars by the beginning of its fourth year and that number of recipients will be maintained in perpetuity.