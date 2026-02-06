ISU, Asia e University Malaysia sign MoU to expand higher study scopes
International Standard University (ISU) and Asia e University (AeU) Malaysia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at expanding higher study opportunities, strengthening academic collaboration, and promoting joint research initiatives.
The MoU signing ceremony and a discussion session titled “Exploring Higher Study Opportunities” were held at the ISU Auditorium, organised by the Center for Research, Development, and Publications (CRDP) of ISU, reports a press release.
The event was graced by Associate Professor Norlina Binti Kamudin, vice-president, Group Talent Management and Development at Asia e University, and Associate Professor Swa Lee Lee, director, School of Graduate Studies at Asia e University, as guests of honour. The session was chaired by Professor HTM Quader Newaz, treasurer at International Standard University.
Special guests at the event included dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Professor Md Abul Kashem, chairperson of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering Professor Hakikur Rahman, teaher of the Department of Business Administration Professor Mohammad Ali, and registrar of International Standard University Md Faizullah Kawshik.
Norlina Binti Kamudin said the collaboration would open up new opportunities for students to pursue international-standard higher education and research. She added that the initiative would also play a key role in strengthening International Standard University’s standing in the global academic arena.
Another speaker at the seminar, Swa Lee Lee, said the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was not merely a formal agreement but a milestone that would deepen academic cooperation between the two institutions.
The MoU, she said, would facilitate student and faculty exchange, joint research activities, and curriculum development. She expressed optimism that the partnership would expand access to internationally recognised higher education and pave the way for more effective academic and research-driven initiatives in the future.
During the programme, speakers highlighted prospects for postgraduate education, faculty exchange, collaborative research, and academic mobility between the two institutions. The MoU is expected to create new pathways for ISU students and faculty members to pursue higher education and research opportunities at Asia e University. The initiative reflects ISU’s commitment to international academic partnerships and enhancing global exposure for its academic community.