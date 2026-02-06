ISU, Asia e University Malaysia sign MoU to expand higher study scopes

The event was graced by Associate Professor Norlina Binti Kamudin, vice-president, Group Talent Management and Development at Asia e University, and Associate Professor Swa Lee Lee, director, School of Graduate Studies at Asia e University, as guests of honour. The session was chaired by Professor HTM Quader Newaz, treasurer at International Standard University.

Special guests at the event included dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Professor Md Abul Kashem, chairperson of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering Professor Hakikur Rahman, teaher of the Department of Business Administration Professor Mohammad Ali, and registrar of International Standard University Md Faizullah Kawshik.