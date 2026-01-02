Many secondary school students yet to receive textbooks

Although the academic year has begun, a large number of secondary-level students did not receive free textbooks on the first day of the year. The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) had planned to hand over at least one or two textbooks to every student on the first day. However, many schools did not receive even a single textbook for Classes Seven and Eight, including some schools in the capital.

This year, however, there is no crisis regarding textbooks at the primary level. All primary-level textbooks were delivered to the field level more than two weeks ago.

As a result, with few exceptions, primary students received all their textbooks on the first day of the year. Even so, several guardians told Prothom Alo that primary-level textbooks were not distributed yesterday, Thursday, at some schools that have both primary and secondary sections.

NCTB officials claim that secondary-level students will receive all textbooks by 15 January. However, sources concerned said there is a risk of further delays in reality. Naturally, the lack of new textbooks will adversely affect studies.