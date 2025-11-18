Daffodil International University inaugurates National segment of Global Entrepreneurship Week 2025
Daffodil International University (DIU), in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Bangladesh, inaugurated the National Segment of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2025 today, Tuesday at the 71 Auditorium, Daffodil Plaza in Dhaka, said a press release.
The event, held under the powerful theme "Empowering Tomorrow's Innovators, Today," brought together young entrepreneurs, innovators, educators, and ecosystem leaders from across the country to chart a new course for innovation and economic growth.
As a leading innovation-driven university, DIU is at the forefront of the Bangladesh segment of GEW 2025, which is celebrated in over 200 countries.
This year's global theme, "Together We Build," highlights the critical importance of collaboration and youth empowerment in strengthening Bangladesh’s presence on the global entrepreneurship stage.
The summit served as a cornerstone of the week-long celebration, underscoring a national commitment to shifting from a job-seeking to a job-creating culture.
The inauguration featured dynamic activities, including masterclasses, panel discussions, and an innovation showcase where young entrepreneurs presented their groundbreaking ventures.
Professor Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar, Chief Guest and Advisor to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, emphasized the importance of early education in building an entrepreneurial foundation. "Our goal is to create a mental foundation from the primary level, where children learn to transform their creative ideas into initiatives that are productive for society," he stated. "This summit is a vital platform for nurturing that mindset and ensuring our youth are prepared to solve real-world problems."
The event was presided over by Md Sabur Khan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, DIU, and Chairman of GEN Bangladesh, who has played a transformative role in promoting youth entrepreneurship nationwide.
In his address, he said, “For over a decade, DIU has been prioritizing the development of a strong entrepreneurship ecosystem in Bangladesh. Our goal is to prepare young people not as job seekers but as job creators. GEW 2025 is becoming a significant milestone in that journey. An idea is not enough; you must be committed to implementing it through focus and perseverance. To our young innovators, I say: do not give up. Your nation needs you.”
KM Hasan, Managing Director of GEN Bangladesh, spoke on the power of a global mindset. "Our core purpose is to foster an entrepreneurship mindset that thinks globally while acting locally. This summit is about building that innovative, supportive, and globally-connected attitude among our youth."
Rubina Hussain, President of Bangladesh Federation of Women Entrepreneurs, delivered a powerful message on empowerment. "For women, entrepreneurship is a right. We must stand on our own feet, and that begins with skills and financial literacy. We are here to speak with confidence, dignity, and honor."
Shaiful Hossain, CEO of Finpower Leadership International, highlighted the critical need for practical financial knowledge. "My appeal is to integrate personal finance management into our education system from the school level. This will not only empower our youth but will also boost our national savings, investment, and employment."
DIU is bringing young entrepreneurs, startup founders, investors, and policymakers together as they are actively engaging in discussions on innovation, startup development, sustainability, funding opportunities, and global entrepreneurial networking.
Through GEW 2025, Daffodil International University is making Bangladesh more visible in the global entrepreneurial landscape and is further strengthening its mission of shaping the next generation of leadership.