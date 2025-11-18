Daffodil International University inaugurates National segment of Global Entrepreneurship Week 2025

In his address, he said, “For over a decade, DIU has been prioritizing the development of a strong entrepreneurship ecosystem in Bangladesh. Our goal is to prepare young people not as job seekers but as job creators. GEW 2025 is becoming a significant milestone in that journey. An idea is not enough; you must be committed to implementing it through focus and perseverance. To our young innovators, I say: do not give up. Your nation needs you.”

KM Hasan, Managing Director of GEN Bangladesh, spoke on the power of a global mindset. "Our core purpose is to foster an entrepreneurship mindset that thinks globally while acting locally. This summit is about building that innovative, supportive, and globally-connected attitude among our youth."

Rubina Hussain, President of Bangladesh Federation of Women Entrepreneurs, delivered a powerful message on empowerment. "For women, entrepreneurship is a right. We must stand on our own feet, and that begins with skills and financial literacy. We are here to speak with confidence, dignity, and honor."