Bangladesh, JICA sign Grant Agreement on JDS Scholarships for 2026
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Government of Bangladesh has signed a Grant Agreement for the 2026 Japanese Grant Aid for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) programme today.
Under the agreement, up to ¥567 million, equivalent to about US$3.51 million, will be provided for 33 Bangladeshi government officials to pursue higher studies at Japanese universities.
The agreement was signed in Dhaka by JICA Bangladesh Chief Representative Takahashi Junko and Economic Relations Division Secretary Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky.
Of the 33 officials, 30 will pursue master's degrees and three will pursue doctoral degrees, under the agreement.
The JDS programme provides young government officials with opportunities to pursue postgraduate studies at reputed Japanese universities. The scholars are expected to contribute to the formulation and implementation of policies for Bangladesh's socioeconomic development.
The programme also provides fellows with an opportunity to become acquainted with Japanese culture, traditions and environment.
Prior to the Grant Agreement signing, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Saida Shinichi and Shahriar Kader Siddiky signed the Exchange of Notes for the project.
Since the programme's inception in 2002, a total of 623 Bangladeshi government officials have received JDS Scholarships to study in Japan.