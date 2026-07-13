Stop listing facts, start telling your story on CV and LinkedIn
It has been raining continuously since morning. Dipto is stranded at his home in Dhaka’s Jigatola, with no way to step outside. While preparing lunch, he discovered that while he had rice and lentils, there was no turmeric in the kitchen. Unable to risk a trip to the market in the downpour, he settled for cooking ‘Sada Khichuri’ (white khichuri).
However, Dipto’s mind is not on the colour of his meal. He is preoccupied with another concern, his career. He sits before his laptop, staring at an old CV.
Over the last few months, he has applied to numerous organisations, yet none have responded. In a few instances, he reached the interview stage, only to be rejected at the last moment. His friends often joke, “Your CV has traveled to so many places that the CV itself has the most experience!”
Dipto laughs, but he knows that behind his smile lies the same agonising wait shared by thousands of young people. In today’s job market, qualification alone is not enough. How that qualification is presented is equally vital.
Consequently, Dipto has decided to completely overhaul his traditional CV.
Highlight success, not just duties
The concept of the CV has shifted from being a mere list of educational qualifications and past jobs. Today, employers are looking beyond degrees. They want to know how productive a candidate can be for the organisation.
Therefore, instead of merely listing daily responsibilities, it is crucial to highlight specific achievements. For example, rather than writing ‘worked in the sales department,’ phrasing it as ‘contributed to a 15 per cent increase in company sales through effective customer management’ makes a candidate's capabilities much clearer to a recruiter.
Experts suggest that the strength of a good CV lies in the presentation of specific information in a concise manner. Highlighting work results, numbers, percentages and learning outcomes instead of using flowery language easily catches the eye. To survive in the current job market, a CV must clearly answer ‘why I should be chosen’ alongside ‘what I have done.’
The method of job hunting is also changing rapidly in the digital age. The days of simply emailing various organizations and waiting for months are over. Many young professionals are now using LinkedIn as a platform to build a strong professional brand. They regularly showcase their skills, new certifications, project samples and professional interests. A well-organized and active LinkedIn profile can often attract an employer’s attention even without a formal application.
Build your professional identity on LinkedIn
Experts emphasize several key areas to make a profile attractive and professional:
Professional Photography: A clear, solitary photo with a smile creates an immediate positive first impression.
Concise and Clear Headlines: Write a brief and memorable description of your current field of work and your future goals.
Regular Skill Updates: Add new training, courses or projects to your profile as soon as they are completed. Encourage friends and colleagues to endorse or recognize these skills.
Expanding Professional Networks: Connect with successful individuals in your field, follow their work and engage with them by providing a polite, professional introduction in their inbox.
Worldwide, young people are moving beyond traditional methods to present themselves in innovative ways. However, it must be remembered that a CV or a LinkedIn profile is not a magic wand. It is the perfect combination of genuine skill, interview preparation, and effective presentation that sets a candidate apart from the rest.
Dipto’s ‘white khichuri’ days may end in a day, but his effort to rewrite the story of his skills in his CV will take him far. In the modern employment market of 2026, one must secure their place not just with a ledger of facts, but with the story of their own potential.