Stop listing facts, start telling your story on CV and LinkedIn

It has been raining continuously since morning. Dipto is stranded at his home in Dhaka’s Jigatola, with no way to step outside. While preparing lunch, he discovered that while he had rice and lentils, there was no turmeric in the kitchen. Unable to risk a trip to the market in the downpour, he settled for cooking ‘Sada Khichuri’ (white khichuri).

However, Dipto’s mind is not on the colour of his meal. He is preoccupied with another concern, his career. He sits before his laptop, staring at an old CV.

Over the last few months, he has applied to numerous organisations, yet none have responded. In a few instances, he reached the interview stage, only to be rejected at the last moment. His friends often joke, “Your CV has traveled to so many places that the CV itself has the most experience!”