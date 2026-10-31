HSC Results: Dhaka board tops pass rate, Barishal lags behind

Dhaka Education Board has secured the top spot in terms of pass rate among the nine general education boards in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, recording a pass rate of 61.80 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Barishal Education Board recorded the lowest pass rate among the boards, with 44.84 per cent of its students passing the examination.

The results of the HSC and equivalent examinations were officially published today, on Saturday.

This year, the average pass rate across the nine general education boards for the HSC exam alone stood at 51.62 per cent.