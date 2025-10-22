Overseas education
Top 10 scholarships and fellowships in Europe
Applications are now open for various scholarships and fellowships for international students to study and conduct research in Europe for the 2025–26 academic year.
Most of these programmes are either fully or partially funded and offer benefits such as travel, accommodation, stipends, and research opportunities. Below is a brief overview of 10 popular programmes in Europe—
1. Netherlands Institute for Advanced Study (NIAS) Safe Haven Fellowship 2026
Type: Fellowship
Benefits: €3,500 monthly stipend, travel expenses, housing allowance, library access, and research support.
Deadline: 31 December, 2025.
2. INTERPOL Internship 2026 (France)
Type: Paid Internship
Benefits: €700 monthly allowance, housing and transport subsidies, and work experience in an international organisation.
3. CERN Research Fellowship 2026 (Switzerland)
Type: Fellowship
Benefits: Monthly allowance of CHF 6,911–7,326, health insurance, pension fund, and travel allowance.
Deadline: 3 November, 2025
4. OECD Internship 2026 (France)
Type: Paid Internship
Benefits: Around €1,000 monthly allowance, international work environment, and opportunities for hybrid or remote work.
5. Max Planck Society Internship 2026 (Germany)
Type: Fully Funded Internship
Benefits: Stipend, accommodation, travel expenses, and participation in international research projects.
Deadline: 1 November, 2025
6. MOPGA Fellowship 2026 (France)
Type: Paid Fellowship
Benefits: €2,500 monthly allowance, €500 relocation support, health insurance, and recognition as a French government scholar.
Deadline: 12 December, 2025
7. FESPB Fellowship 2026 (Germany and Poland)
Type: Fellowship
Benefits: Full coverage of airfare, accommodation, meals, and program fees.
Deadline: 4 January, 2026
8. European Union Volunteering Programme 2025 (Europe)
Type: Volunteering
Benefits: Meals and daily allowance, travel expenses, accommodation, and training opportunities.
9. École Polytechnique Excellence Fellowship (Switzerland)
Type: Master’s Fellowship
Benefits: CHF 10,000 per semester, room reservation, and a Certificate of Excellence.
10. CERN Technical Student Programme 2026 (Switzerland)
Type: Fully Funded Internship
Benefits: CHF 3,472 monthly allowance, travel expenses, health insurance, and vacation benefits.
By participating in these scholarships and internship programmes, international students can gain not only academic and research experience but also valuable exposure to European culture and professional environments. Timely applications for these opportunities could be an important step toward building a successful future career.