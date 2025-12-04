DU Business Studies unit admission test seat plan published
The seat plan for the admission test of the Business Studies Unit of Dhaka University (DU) for the academic year 2025–26 has been published.
The students can view the seat plan by logging in to the admission website or through SMS.
The announcement came through a notice posted on the university’s admission website.
The admission test of the Business Studies Unit will be held next Saturday (6 December). The exam will run from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The admit cards for this exam have been published. Candidates can download their admit cards by logging in to the admission website.
Earlier, the admission tests of two other units had been held.
According to the admission website, the seat plan for the Business Studies Unit exam has been published. Candidates can view their respective seat plans via SMS or by logging in to the website, following the instructions mentioned in the admit card.
In an earlier message, the admission website stated that the admit cards for the admission tests of the Science, Arts, Law, Social Science, and Business Studies units had been published.
Prior to this, the undergraduate admission test of the Fine Arts unit and the admission test of IBA were held.