“Such an event is greatly helpful for students like us. I learned about the admission process of several universities in Australia, which was difficult to find online. There should be more events like this.”

Ibrahim Hossain said these words on Saturday morning while visiting the “Study Abroad Fair.”

Having completed his higher secondary studies at BAF Shaheen College in the capital, Ibrahim came to the fair with his father, Azizur Rahman.

He is now interested in pursuing higher education at a university in Australia.

*More to follow...