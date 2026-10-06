918 candidates did not join govt primary school

Although the employment situation is not particularly favourable in either the public or private sector, 918 candidates, who received appointment letters for the post of assistant teacher at government primary schools, did not join their jobs.

Government jobs have long been regarded as sought after because of intense competition, benefits and job security.

However, the fact that such a large number of candidates did not join despite receiving appointment letters has raised questions.

The post of assistant teacher is at Grade 13 under the government pay scale. Under the new pay structure for 2026, the starting monthly salary, including allowances, will be at least around Tk 36,000. This makes the job more attractive in terms of pay than before.

People familiar with the matter believe that many of those who did not join may already be employed elsewhere or involved in other work. This may be the reason why they did not take up the posts despite receiving appointment letters. However, the specific reasons for their decision are not known.