Teenage Life Skill Academy celebrates first batch graduation ceremony

Teenage Life Skill Academy proudly marked a significant milestone with the successful commencement of its first batch graduation ceremony on 19 April at the Players Club, Jamuna Future Park, Dhaka. The event was sponsored by KFC. The evening unfolded with speeches delivered by esteemed guest speakers, followed by captivating performances by the talented students. Parents also shared invaluable feedback. The event ended with a certificate giving ceremony, says a press release.

During the opening speeches, Dr. Abdun Noor Tushar, Sabrina Shaheed, Principal of Sir John Wilson School, and Tanvir Hassan Zoha, cybersecurity specialist, imparted invaluable wisdom and motivation to the graduates and attendees.