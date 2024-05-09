Teenage Life Skill Academy celebrates first batch graduation ceremony
Teenage Life Skill Academy proudly marked a significant milestone with the successful commencement of its first batch graduation ceremony on 19 April at the Players Club, Jamuna Future Park, Dhaka. The event was sponsored by KFC. The evening unfolded with speeches delivered by esteemed guest speakers, followed by captivating performances by the talented students. Parents also shared invaluable feedback. The event ended with a certificate giving ceremony, says a press release.
During the opening speeches, Dr. Abdun Noor Tushar, Sabrina Shaheed, Principal of Sir John Wilson School, and Tanvir Hassan Zoha, cybersecurity specialist, imparted invaluable wisdom and motivation to the graduates and attendees.
Parents, including Zeeshan Kingshuk Huq, Munaf Mojib Chowdhury, and Richie Solaiman provided feedback, underscoring the significance of the Teenage Life Skill Academy's mission in nurturing and empowering the youth of Bangladesh.
As the curtains closed on the event, the Teenage Life Skill Academy expressed deepest gratitude to all attendees, sponsors, and supporters for their unwavering commitment to the success of the event. Their support reinforces the academy's dedication to shaping the leaders of tomorrow, said the press release.
The Teenage Life Skill Academy aims to address the unique needs of teenagers aged 13 to 18 in Bangladesh. Offering a diverse range of courses, including Psychometric Test and Career Guidance, Social Skills, Social Media Awareness, Managing Emotions, Dealing with Emergency, Road Safety, Health & Wellbeing, Self Defense, Money Management, and Public Speaking, the academy is committed to fostering holistic development and empowering its students for success in today's dynamic world.
Registration for the second batch is currently open, offering parents the opportunity to provide their teenagers with essential life skills and guidance for a bright future.
Registration link: https://donsumdanybd.com/teenagelifeskill/