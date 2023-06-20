HSC exam of 2024 to be held under shortened syllabus

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations of 2024 will be held under shortened syllabus.
The decision was finalised on Tuesday in a meeting at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka with education minister Dipu Moni in the chair. However, in 2024, the secondary school certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams will be held under full syllabus.
Professor Tapan Kumer Sarker, chairman of Dhaka education board, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said the shortened syllabus will also be followed in the next year too.
In the meeting, the maximum age of physically challenged candidates has been fixed at 25 while the age is 20 for other students. Before that there is no guideline regarding the matter.