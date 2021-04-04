8th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival: Call for film submission

Dean of ULAB School of Social Science, Jude William Genilo, initiated the event with a brief speech. In his speech, he said, “The mobile phone has become one mean little device in the art of storytelling. It is in this light that we are expecting better films for us to showcase in 2022.” Further he added, “Who knows, the mobile phone may even become part of mainstream filmmaking in the future and this is a topic that'll be taken up today during the panel discussion.”

Afterwards, the film experts, Sadia Khalid Reeti and Anam Biswas were given the stage to give their opinion on the topic.

Director Anam Biswas stated in his inaugural speech that, “What I love about it is that those of us who want to make films can make a film whenever and wherever through this approach”. Sadia Khalid Reeti noted that, “Mobile film has seized its place in the most prestigious platforms, nowadays. We must not trivialize mobile films.”

Beraat Gokkus, the DIMFF Best Film Award winner 2021 was also present in the event. He thanked DIMFF by saying, “It was great to be a part of this festival because it was very professional. Honestly, when I submitted my film, I was not expecting this kind of a serious festival. Usually mobile film festivals are little and they are so new. Thank you for accepting my film and giving me the best film award.”

Howon Kim, actor-director from Busan participated in 2019, said, “My film “Hi How are You” had a really great review from you guys last year, 2020. So I was really happy about it.”