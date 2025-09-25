Application for study UK Alumni Awards 2026 closes 16 Oct

The British Council, UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, has invited applications for the twelfth edition of its prestigious Study UK Alumni Awards.

The awards are dedicated to honouring leaders who have leveraged their UK education to make significant contributions to their communities, industries and countries, said a press release issued on Thursday.

The Study UK Alumni Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and impact across four categories: Science and Sustainability; Culture, Creativity and Sport; Social Action and Business and Innovation.