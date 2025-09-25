British Council
Application for study UK Alumni Awards 2026 closes 16 Oct
The British Council, UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, has invited applications for the twelfth edition of its prestigious Study UK Alumni Awards.
The awards are dedicated to honouring leaders who have leveraged their UK education to make significant contributions to their communities, industries and countries, said a press release issued on Thursday.
The Study UK Alumni Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and impact across four categories: Science and Sustainability; Culture, Creativity and Sport; Social Action and Business and Innovation.
Eligible applicants can compete at both the National and Global levels.
The four global winners are chosen from the 28 global finalists by our judging panel members.
Global Alumni Award winners will have the opportunity to raise their international profiles, expand professional networks and enhance their careers through a dedicated networking visit to the UK. In addition, Bangladesh will host a national ceremony to honour its finalists.
The last date to submit applications is 16 October 2025.
The winners of Bangladesh awards will be announced in December 2025 whereas, the Global winners will be announced in August 2026 and celebrated through a digital campaign highlighting their remarkable stories and successes.
Speaking about the Alumni Awards 2026, Stephen Forbes, Country Director Bangladesh, British Council, said, “The Study UK Alumni Awards is a unique opportunity for alumni returned from the UK to demonstrate their work and contributions to their home country. It also underscores the lasting impact of a UK education in countries worldwide. It is encouraging to see the contributions in so many dynamic sectors, including in particular Science and Sustainability, Culture, Creativity and Sport, Social Action, and Business and Innovation. I believe that participating in this opportunity will not only inspire alumni to reflect on their journey with pride and confidence but will also motivate the next generation to pursue their aspirations and create positive change in society.”
Last year, the award received almost over 1300 applications from international UK alumni from nearly100 countries across the UK.
The eleventh edition of the Study UK Alumni Awards was a resounding success, with the national ceremony held in Dhaka in February 2025 to celebrate winners and finalists from diverse fields and countries.
Building on this momentum, the British Council now invites applications for the 12th edition, continuing its mission to honour alumni who are shaping industries, driving innovation, and making a lasting impact on societies worldwide.
The Study UK Alumni Awards provide a unique opportunity to showcase the achievements of UK-educated alumni on a global stage. The winners will get to elevate their international profile through global press and digital coverage, expand their professional networks and business connections, and enjoy an exclusive professional networking visit to the UK.
For comprehensive details on how to apply, categories, application process and eligibility criteria, visit here.