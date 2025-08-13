VISA permit cancelled
Studies of 171 Palestinian female students on AUW scholarships in uncertainty
In October 2024, Bangladesh’s home ministry granted VISA permission to the Palestinian students.
In June, Chattogram police announced the cancellation of the students’ VISAs.
About a year and a half ago, the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Chattogram offered scholarships to around 200 female students from the Israeli-occupied Gaza Strip. In October last year, Bangladesh’s home ministry granted VISA-on-arrival permission to 189 of the students on the university’s list.
The students were scheduled to travel from Gaza to Chattogram via Jordan in the middle of this year. However, in June, Chattogram police authorities suddenly informed AUW that the decision to grant VISA-on-arrival to the Palestinian students had been cancelled. This has created uncertainty over the studies of the Palestinian students who received AUW scholarships.
According to diplomatic sources, after delays in the process of bringing Palestinian students to Bangladesh, at least 30 of the scholarship recipients could no longer be traced. It is believed that they were either killed in Israeli attacks or moved elsewhere.
In this situation, new students from the selection list were added in place of the 30 missing students. In the end, the Asian University for Women authorities applied for VISAs for 171 Palestinian students. Sources say that at least 130 of them are waiting for admission to the university.
The Asian University for Women is located in Chattogram and is internationally recognised. The Bangladesh government had been assisting in facilitating the education of the Palestinian students at the request of the university authorities.
However, last June, the Chattogram police administration contacted the university authorities and informally conveyed that the decision to grant on-arrival VISAs had been cancelled on the instructions of senior officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Asian University for Women was not informed whether there was any written directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.
Diplomatic sources said that since the interim government granted permission last October for meritorious Palestinian students to come to Bangladesh, a certain quarter has been creating obstacles to the process. This quarter communicated with various levels of the government, questioning the rationale for the Palestinian students studying at the Asian University for Women.
They argued that the Palestinian students could enrol in different private universities in Bangladesh. Using this reasoning, the quarter indirectly requested the government, at an informal level, to halt the arrival of the Palestinian students at the Asian University for Women.
Multiple diplomatic sources have indicated that the Palestinian embassy in Dhaka is behind the move to stop Palestinian students from studying at the Asian University for Women.
Assistance from the United Arab Emirates
Since the announcement of scholarships for Palestinian students at the Asian University for Women, the UAE has extended help. Besides providing all necessary support to bring the students, it has also requested the Bangladesh government to resolve the issue.
Diplomatic sources said that in the last week of July, the UAE Embassy in Dhaka sent a letter to the Foreign Ministry. The letter stated that Palestinian students would be brought from Amman, the capital of Jordan, to Bangladesh on a special Emirates Airlines flight. They would be transported from Gaza to Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan by the UN agency UNICEF, and the UAE would coordinate their road transport. Therefore, the Bangladesh Embassy in Amman should obtain permission from the UAE Foreign Ministry regarding the students’ road transport from Gaza to Jordan.
A diplomatic source said that the UAE was surprised by the decision to cancel the Palestinian students’ VISA on arrival facility without any reason after permission had been granted.
Preparation and obstacles both continue
Speaking to several senior government officials, it has been learned that although the Palestinian students’ VISA on arrival facility was cancelled, the United Arab Emirates has continued preparations to bring them to Bangladesh.
At the same time, the Asian University for Women authorities are communicating with the government to resolve the issue. However, the group creating obstacles for the Palestinian students’ studies at the university has also not stopped. They have been applying informal pressure at various levels of the government.
According to diplomatic sources, in the last week of July, the Palestinian Embassy in Dhaka contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the situation created around the Palestinian students’ studies. At that time, the embassy formally informed the ministry in writing that the Palestinian authorities are grateful to Bangladesh for awarding scholarships to meritorious Palestinian students from Gaza. However, the embassy does not want the Palestinian students to study at the Asian University for Women. The embassy believes that the Palestinian students have opportunities to study at several private universities in Bangladesh.
When asked, Yusuf Ramadan, the Palestinian ambassador in Dhaka, told Prothom Alo yesterday, Tuesday, that the Palestinian embassy welcomes all kinds of scholarships awarded by both government and private universities in Bangladesh for students from their country, especially students from Gaza.
They have already received more than two dozen scholarships from various universities in Bangladesh. Under this arrangement, with full cooperation from the Government of Bangladesh, they are preparing to bring students from Gaza.
Yusuf Ramadan said, "According to the policy of the Palestinian government, only scholarships from universities recognised by the Palestinian Ministry of Education are accepted. Therefore, we cannot allow our students to enrol in universities that have not received this recognition. The Palestinian embassy in Bangladesh makes decisions based on the policy of the Palestinian government."
Meanwhile, Kamal Ahmed, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Asian University for Women, visited Palestine earlier this month. During the visit, he met with Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, minister of foreign affairs and expatriates, and Amjad Barham, minister of education and higher education. Kamal Ahmed mentioned that the two Palestinian ministers expressed their gratitude to him for arranging scholarships for students from Gaza.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone from Palestine last Thursday, Kamal Ahmed said, “In 2021, the Bangladesh government arranged arrival VISAs for more than 600 Afghan students to study at the university. At that time, the Bangladesh government did not wait for approval from the Taliban government of Afghanistan. Students have also come to study from other countries including Syria and Yemen. Before issuing their VISAs, no permission was sought from the respective governments. Why is there such an exception in the case of Palestine?”
Kamal Ahmed further said, “We earnestly request the government to immediately arrange VISAs for the Palestinian female students.”
“Is there still hope?”
Meanwhile, Palestinian students awaiting admission and their family members have been contacting the Asian University for Women authorities for two to three months via email and social media. The situation in Palestine is rapidly deteriorating due to Israel’s increasing brutality against the people there. Now, each delayed day means more loss of life in Palestine.
One Palestinian student sent a message saying, “We are eagerly waiting to come to Bangladesh and study. Is there still hope?”