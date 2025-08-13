Studies of 171 Palestinian female students on AUW scholarships in uncertainty

About a year and a half ago, the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Chattogram offered scholarships to around 200 female students from the Israeli-occupied Gaza Strip. In October last year, Bangladesh’s home ministry granted VISA-on-arrival permission to 189 of the students on the university’s list.

The students were scheduled to travel from Gaza to Chattogram via Jordan in the middle of this year. However, in June, Chattogram police authorities suddenly informed AUW that the decision to grant VISA-on-arrival to the Palestinian students had been cancelled. This has created uncertainty over the studies of the Palestinian students who received AUW scholarships.

According to diplomatic sources, after delays in the process of bringing Palestinian students to Bangladesh, at least 30 of the scholarship recipients could no longer be traced. It is believed that they were either killed in Israeli attacks or moved elsewhere.

In this situation, new students from the selection list were added in place of the 30 missing students. In the end, the Asian University for Women authorities applied for VISAs for 171 Palestinian students. Sources say that at least 130 of them are waiting for admission to the university.

The Asian University for Women is located in Chattogram and is internationally recognised. The Bangladesh government had been assisting in facilitating the education of the Palestinian students at the request of the university authorities.